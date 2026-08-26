WhatsApp Replaces 6-Digit PIN With Passwords, Expands Passkey Support

WhatsApp, the widely used messaging service owned by Meta, has brought significant upgrades to its account security features. These changes include the introduction of a robust password option as an alternative to its previous six-digit two-step verification PIN and increased support for passkeys.
The announcement of these security enhancements underscores WhatsApp’s commitment to safeguarding its users against account takeover attempts and other security threats. According to the company, the updated security measures are designed to offer users more effective ways to protect their accounts without losing the user-friendly login experience.
The announcement of these security enhancements underscores WhatsApp’s commitment to safeguarding its users against account takeover attempts and other security threats. According to the company, the updated security measures are designed to offer users more effective ways to protect their accounts without losing the user-friendly login experience.
The new system allows users to choose a longer, more complex password rather than relying solely on a six-digit numerical PIN. The password can be a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters, which makes it more difficult to guess than a simple numerical code. Reports indicate that the new password should be at least eight characters in length and contain at least one letter and one number.
Users will be able to access this new feature through the Settings > Account > Password menu, although its availability might vary as the update is gradually rolled out.
In addition to the new password option, WhatsApp is expanding its passkey integration, allowing users to add multiple passkeys to their individual accounts. This is especially beneficial for those who use WhatsApp across various devices or utilise both Android and iOS platforms.
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Passkeys enable users to authenticate their identity using existing device security mechanisms such as fingerprint scanners, facial recognition technology, or the device’s built-in screen lock feature. This eliminates the need to memorise complex passwords and offers superior protection against phishing attempts.
WhatsApp has been progressively incorporating passkey capabilities into its platform, and this latest enhancement gives users added flexibility by supporting multiple passkeys per WhatsApp account. It is estimated that roughly one billion Whatsapp users have already adopted passkeys.
In conjunction with the enhanced account security features, WhatsApp is also enhancing the information provided to Android users who receive calls from unknown numbers. This information may include the country the call is being made from and any shared WhatsApp groups with the caller.
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These updates come at a time when messaging services are increasingly targeted by phishing, impersonation, and social-engineering scams. By replacing a simple six-digit PIN with a stronger password system and expanding support for passkeys, WhatsApp aims to make it significantly harder for scammers to gain access to the user accounts.