Bluetooth App Scam Costs Delhi E-Rickshaw Drivers Up To ₹200 Daily

The Centre directed Apple and Google to remove three battery management apps after reports of their misuse to disable e-rickshaws in Delhi
Drivers reported repeated vehicle shutdowns, lost earnings and alleged extortion by individuals demanding money to restart their vehicles
Authorities are investigating the incidents as manufacturers roll out helplines and replacement apps to address the security issue
E-rickshaw drivers in Delhi have lost an estimated ₹100 to ₹200 a day each over the past four days as miscreants used Bluetooth-enabled apps to remotely shut down their vehicles mid-journey, according to multiple drivers across the capital, as quoted by Indian Express.
Already surviving on thin margins of around ₹800 a day after charging and maintenance costs, the recurring shutdowns have wiped out nearly a quarter of their weekly income.
Some drivers also reported being extorted for cash to restart their own rickshaws, the report said.
The Union government on Friday directed Apple and Google to remove three battery management applications, BAT-BMS, Lossigy, and Epoch Li-ion, from their app stores following the widespread commotion.
Complaints from drivers began surfacing on Wednesday and continued through Friday, said Rajiv Tuli, General Secretary of the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Society (EVMS).
"We started receiving complaints from drivers across Delhi the day before yesterday. Manufacturing companies have set up helplines where stranded drivers can call and get assistance on how to restart their vehicles. Manufacturing companies have also developed their own apps, which drivers can use," said Tuli, as quoted by the news publication.
E-Rickshaw Controversy
The controversy emerged after several videos on social media claimed that e-rickshaws equipped with lithium batteries could be remotely shut down through the BAT-BMS smartphone application.
The clips raised widespread concerns over the security of internet-connected vehicle management systems used in some electric three-wheelers.
Multiple e-rickshaw drivers alleged their vehicles had suddenly stopped functioning after being remotely locked through the application. Some drivers claimed they were later asked to pay money to regain access to their vehicles.
One such incident from Moradabad reportedly showed a driver breaking down after his e-rickshaw was allegedly disabled through the app, while social media users called for immediate action against the application.
The Centre has directed the removal of two mobile applications, including the Chinese BAT-BMS app, from major app stores after reports alleged that they could be used to remotely disable lithium battery-powered e-rickshaws.