Need to Further Strengthen Women's Contribution to Make India a Developed Nation by 2047: Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya said women’s participation in politics, the economy and decision-making must be strengthened to achieve the 2047 development goal.
Smriti Irani urged the women’s wing to help women achieve home ownership and access housing finance.
Square Yards released a green living index to assess housing projects on sustainability, safety and connectivity.
Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday stressed that women's contribution to Indian politics, economy and decision-making system should be further strengthened to achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Addressing a conference organised by the realtors' body NAREDCO's women wing, the minister said the government has taken various measures for women's empowerment over the last 12 years, and highlighted the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.
Mandaviya noted that Indian women have historically played an important role in nation-building.
"It is the need of the hour that women should contribute more in the Indian economy, politics and decision-making system," he said at the 5th NAREDCO Mahi Real Estate Convention here.
Addressing the event, former Union minister Smriti Irani asked the association's Women wing 'NREDCO-Mahi' to help women realise their potential to have home ownership.
She noted that women should have access to the housing finance ecosystem so that they can own properties.
Irani said there is a need to increase women's participation in the real estate sector.
NAREDCO Mahi President Smita Patil spoke about the initiatives taken by the women's wing to increase female participation in the sector.
Patil said it is helping in imparting skill training, besides promoting green buildings and water conservation.
At the event, real estate consultant Square Yards released a report, 'Square Yards Green Living Index'.
The index introduces a 100-point scoring model for evaluating housing projects across resource efficiency, health and comfort, safety and resilience, and connectivity.
Vivek Aggarwal, Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards, said, "Sustainability cannot become mainstream unless it becomes measurable, transparent, and easily understandable for consumers".