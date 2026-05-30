CBI Files 1st Charge Sheet in Reliance ADA Group Case; Names 16 Accused

CBI filed first charge sheet against 16 including RCom, 5 executives, 10 SBI/BOM/Syndicate Bank officials for alleged loan misuse
Charges: criminal conspiracy, cheating, misappropriation under IPC; corruption under Prevention of Corruption Act; ₹1,200 Cr SBI loan + ₹850 Cr LoC misused
Case registered on SBI complaint for ₹2,929 Cr loss; total exposure ₹19,694 Cr across 17 PSBs; 6 FIRs against RCom group firms; Supreme Court monitoring
The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet before a special court here against 16 persons in a case related to alleged misuse of loans sanctioned by the State Bank of India and other lenders to a Reliance ADA Group firm.
The accused named in the charge sheet included Reliance Communications Limited, five senior executives of the company, and ten officials of the SBI, Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) and the erstwhile Syndicate Bank.
They were charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misappropriation under the IPC, and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.
The charge sheet pertained to alleged misuse of a ₹1,200 crore term loan sanctioned by the SBI, ₹500 crore letter of credit facilities sanctioned by BOM, and ₹350 crore letter of credit facilities sanctioned by Syndicate Bank.
Further investigation has been kept open to probe other loans sanctioned by the consortium of banks and to ascertain the role of other conspirators involved in the alleged diversion and misappropriation of public funds, the CBI said.
The agency registered the case on SBI's complaint against Reliance Communications Limited and Anil Ambani for allegedly causing a loss of ₹2,929.05 crore to the bank, the press note said.
"Rupee Term Loans" were sanctioned to Reliance Communications Limited by a consortium of 11 banks led by SBI. As per the FIR, the total exposure amounted to ₹19,694.33 crore and involved 17 Public Sector Banks.
CBI has also registered 6 FIRs against Rcom, RHFL, RCFL and RTL which are under investigation.
The investigation in the seven RCs ( regular cases) registered by the CBI to investigate the alleged fraud committed by Anil Ambani-led Reliance ADA Group companies is being monitored by the Supreme Court.