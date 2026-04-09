What the Fragile US–Iran Truce Means for Global Oil Prices | Explained

Both benchmarks, Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), rose over 3% to $97.71 per barrel and $97.40 per barrel, respectively. Since the eruption of the conflict on February 28, the oil market has witnessed sharp swings, with Brent crude touching a four-year high of $119 per barrel at the peak of geopolitical tensions. Following news of the ceasefire, oil prices briefly fell below $100 per barrel amid optimism that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen and supply disruptions would ease. However, lingering uncertainty surrounding the durability of the truce and the conditions attached to the reopening of the Strait have kept traders cautious.