Why Warren Buffett Gets Social Security Despite a $150 Bn Fortune

Warren Buffett receives Social Security benefits despite being one of the world’s richest people
His payout is based only on decades of salary, not his massive investments
Despite his wealth, his monthly benefit is calculated the same way as any other retiree’s
With hundreds of billions to his name, Warren Buffett ranks among the world’s richest individuals. But the billionaire still remains part of the Social Security system, under which he gets same retirement benefits like millions of Americans.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Buffett has an estimated net worth of around $150 billion, placing him among a small group of ultra-high-net-worth individuals globally. However, his Social Security benefits are not linked to his wealth, but to his past taxable earnings. Payments are deposited monthly by the U.S. government under the standard retirement system.
Social Security Payout Formula
In the United States, Social Security benefits are calculated using an individual’s 35 highest-earning years. If someone has worked fewer than 35 years, the remaining years are counted as zero, which can reduce the average and lower the final benefit.
Several factors affect the payout. Completing 35 years of work helps avoid zero-income gaps. Earnings above a set limit—currently $184,500—are not subject to additional Social Security benefits. Timing also matters: delaying retirement beyond full retirement age can increase monthly benefits by about 8% per year until age 70.
Buffett’s Estimated Benefit
Berkshire Hathaway has paid Buffett a salary of $100,000 annually for more than four decades, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. His Social Security benefit is therefore based on this long-term income history.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) states that the maximum monthly benefit for someone retiring at age 70 in 2026 is $5,181. Based on his steady earnings pattern and retirement timing, Buffett’s monthly benefit would likely be close to this upper limit.
Buffett on Social Security Reform
At the 2005 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting, Buffett expressed support for maintaining Social Security benefits at current levels, arguing that reducing them would be a mistake. He also said that a wealthy nation should take care of both younger and older citizens.
According to media reports, Buffett has suggested several reforms to improve long-term stability, including income-based benefit adjustments for high earners, raising the retirement age in line with longer life expectancy, and removing the cap on taxable earnings so high-income workers contribute a fairer share.
Currently, Social Security taxes apply only up to a set income limit, meaning high earners pay the same total amount as those earning at the cap level, even if their income is significantly higher.