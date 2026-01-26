From Petrotech to OPEC Dialogues to India Energy Week, India Reframes Global Energy Engagement

While Petrotech and India Energy Forum by CERAWeek were hosted in New Delhi, IEW moved out of the national capital - the first edition being held in Bengaluru, followed by 2nd in Goa before the third being hosted in New Delhi. When the second edition of IEW was hosted in a make-shift pavilion at ONGC's Advanced Training Institute at Betul in south Goa, Puri had announced that ONGC would build a permanent exhibition-cum-conference venue at the vast unused land it held at the site.