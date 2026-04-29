India Plans E85, E100 Ethanol Fuel for Vehicles; Check Key Details Here

The Centre proposes rule changes to include higher ethanol fuels and update transport fuel norms
The ministry plans to introduce E85 and E100 fuels to expand cleaner fuel use across everyday transport systems in India
The government plans to update fuel naming and rules to match rising use of ethanol fuels
The Centre has proposed changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to bring higher ethanol-based fuels into the formal transport framework. The draft signals a shift towards cleaner fuel use while updating existing rules to match current fuel trends in the country.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the proposal includes new fuel categories such as E85, which contains 85% ethanol mixed with petrol and E100, which refers to nearly pure ethanol use in vehicles. This move aims to widen the use of alternative fuels in everyday transport.
Along with this, the government also plans to update how fuels are named and classified in emission and testing rules. This is being done to keep technical standards in line with the growing use of ethanol and other plant-based fuels.
Fuel Labels Change
Under the draft, hydrogen vehicle naming will be simplified. The earlier term Hydrogen+CN will now be replaced with Hydrogen+CNG for better clarity in usage and classification.
Petrol fuel categories will also be updated. Labels such as E10 will now be shown alongside E20, reflecting the actual fuel mix used in the market today.
Biodiesel rules are also set for change, with the classification expected to move beyond the current B10 level and go up to B100, which refers to fully biodiesel-based fuel use.
However, these changes are still at the draft stage. The proposal is open for public feedback, and the final decision will be taken only after going through suggestions from industry and other stakeholders.
India has already reached 20% ethanol blending in petrol in 2025. This has been seen as a key step towards cutting fuel imports and increasing the share of locally produced energy in the country’s fuel mix.
Push For Cleaner Fuel
Yet, the government is now looking to go further. Officials are studying higher ethanol use to reduce dependence on imported oil and protect against global price shocks.
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has also supported the idea of moving towards 100% ethanol blending in the long run. He said recent global energy disruptions have shown the need for stronger domestic fuel security.
He added that upcoming fuel efficiency rules, which will apply from next year, are not expected to create major changes for electric or flex-fuel vehicles.
In a related step, the government has also allowed ethanol blending in aviation fuel. However, there is no rule making it compulsory yet, as the shift will be introduced gradually.