Trump's Next Military Move? White House Weighs Strikes on Al-Qaeda-Linked Group in Mali

The Trump administration is reportedly debating airstrikes against JNIM, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group in Mali, amid concerns over the group's growing influence across the Sahel and efforts to secure the release of an American hostage.
Any US intervention could increase the risk of interaction with Russian mercenaries supporting Mali's military government.
While some officials back military action, security analysts argue that negotiations and political reconciliation may prove more effective, warning that strikes could inadvertently strengthen rival extremist groups or deepen instability in the region.
The Donald Trump administration is considering military strikes in Mali targeting Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group that has become one of the most influential jihadist organisations in West Africa, according to a report by The Washington Post, cited by Moneycontrol.
If approved, Mali would become the eighth country where Trump has authorised military action since returning to office, signalling an expansion of US counterterrorism operations despite his earlier commitment to limit American involvement in overseas conflicts.
White House Split Over Military Action
The proposal has reportedly exposed divisions within the administration.
Sebastian Gorka, the White House National Security Council's senior director for counterterrorism, is said to be among the strongest advocates for military strikes. However, other officials have expressed reservations about expanding US military involvement in the Sahel region.
The reported detention of American missionary Kevin Rideout, who is believed to be held hostage by Islamist militants in Mali, has also featured prominently in internal deliberations over possible intervention.
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The White House has not confirmed whether military action has been approved. It said the US continues to support governments across North and West Africa in strengthening their counterterrorism capabilities.
An administration official told The Washington Post that Washington has encouraged regional governments to procure US defence equipment and services, describing terrorism in the Sahel as a "multinational problem."
Russian Presence Adds Complexity
Any potential US military operation would unfold in a country where Russia has significantly expanded its security footprint.
Mali's military government, which seized power through coups in 2020 and 2021, has relied on Russian mercenaries—initially from the Wagner Group and later from the Africa Corps—to combat Islamist insurgencies. Both Malian forces and Russian fighters have faced allegations from human rights organisations over abuses against civilians.
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A US military intervention could increase the risk of unintended confrontation with Russian personnel operating in the country, potentially requiring deconfliction mechanisms similar to those previously used in Syria.
The Trump administration has also criticised Moscow's role in Mali, arguing that Russia has failed to provide effective security despite its growing military presence.
Analysts Question Effectiveness of Strikes
JNIM has steadily expanded its influence across Mali and into neighbouring coastal West African nations, contributing to the Sahel's emergence as the world's deadliest terrorism hotspot.
Earlier this year, the group launched a nationwide offensive, capturing strategic territory, attacking military installations and carrying out a suicide bombing that killed Mali's defence minister.
Security experts, however, cautioned that military action alone may not reverse the deteriorating security situation.
Other analysts warned that weakening JNIM through US airstrikes could unintentionally strengthen Islamic State affiliates active in the region or push the al-Qaeda-linked group into closer alignment with the central al-Qaeda leadership.