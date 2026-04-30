US to Begin $166 Bn Tariff Refunds from May 11; But India May Not Gain Much

Who Actually Gets Paid

While the US importers are set to receive tariff repayments, Indian exporters are unlikely to see direct benefits, even though nearly $12bn refunds are tied to Indian goods. The payments are meant only for US importers who actually dealt with the tariffs. Out of this $12bn, about $4bn comprises textiles and apparel, followed by engineering goods with a similar share and chemicals contributing about $2bn, while other sectors make up the remainder.