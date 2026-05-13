India-Oman Trade Pact May Come Into Force From June 1 This Year: Goyal

"Trade deficit is going by leaps and bounds. So it's time that we started taking action to get good quality stuff. I would urge to take the message of quality seriously, Do not be penny-wise and pound-foolish." India's trade pact with Asean (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) came into force in January 2010, while the agreements with Japan and South Korea became operational in 2011 and 2010, respectively.