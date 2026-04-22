‘Means Nothing’: Why Iran Rejected Trump’s Ceasefire Extension

Iran rejects Donald Trump’s ceasefire extension as ineffective.
Tehran warns blockade equals warfare and may trigger military response.
Tensions rise as both sides trade threats amid stalled diplomacy.
Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's decision to extend the ceasefire. Tehran also called Trump's extension ineffective and warning of a potential military response.
"Trump's ceasefire extension means nothing. The losing side cannot dictate terms. The continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response. Moreover, Trump's ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike. The time for Iran to take the initiative has come," Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Iran’s Parliament speaker, said in a post on X.
Ceasefire Extension
Earlier, Trump announced an extension to the ceasefire between the US and Iran, saying that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured. "Upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump noted.
He also directed US military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, "and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."
Trump also claimed that Iran is secretly desperate to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as the country is currently losing $500mn a day from its blockade by the US.
Threats Will Not Work
The Associated Press reported that US and Iran likely hold talks in Islamabad again on Wednesday but neither Washington nor Tehran confirmed it.
Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday made it very clear that Tehran will not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, adding that the Islamic Republic was preparing to reveal new cards on the battlefield.
Ghalibaf’s post comes just barely days after Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, “We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” Trump posted on social media. “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”