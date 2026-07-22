Is IndiGo's Next Generation Ready? Rahul Bhatia Begins Grooming Son Madhav

Madhav Bhatia has reportedly been attending executive committee meetings and working with senior leaders across businesses.
The move comes as IndiGo undergoes a leadership transition and expands into new growth areas.
Rahul Bhatia is said to be closely involved in the airline after last year's operational disruptions.
IndiGo cofounder Rahul Bhatia has started preparing his son, Madhav Bhatia, for a bigger role within the family business, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). The move is seen as an early step in succession planning at InterGlobe Enterprises, the Bhatia family-owned holding company that is the largest shareholder in India's biggest airline.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said Madhav, who is in his mid-20s, has been attending IndiGo's executive committee meetings over the past few months. He has also been working with senior executives across different business functions to better understand the group's operations.
According to the report, Madhav has been mentored by Aditya Pande, CEO of InterGlobe Enterprises, since completing his graduation in 2023.
Learning the Business Across Verticals
According to ET, Rahul Bhatia wants his son to gain hands-on experience before taking on a leadership role. A person familiar with the matter told the publication that the younger Bhatia is expected to understand the business in depth and earn his position rather than being placed directly into a senior role.
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InterGlobe Enterprises has businesses beyond aviation. Along with operating IndiGo, the group has a hospitality business through its partnership with French hospitality company Accor, managing hotel brands such as Ibis, Novotel and Pullman across India.
The group has also expanded into pilot training through its partnership with Canada's CAE and has been exploring newer businesses, including logistics, air taxis and artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Rahul Bhatia's daughter, Sumati Bhatia, is pursuing a career in interior design.
Leadership Transition at IndiGo
Madhav Bhatia's increased involvement comes at a time when IndiGo is going through a leadership transition. According to the report, industry veteran Willie Walsh is set to take over as the airline's CEO next month after Pieter Elbers resigned in March.
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The report also said Rahul Bhatia has taken a more active role in the airline's operations following the disruption in December, when a pilot shortage led to the cancellation of more than 3,000 flights within a week. Since then, he has reportedly been engaging with investors and external stakeholders while overseeing key operational matters.
Several executives with experience at InterGlobe Enterprises have also moved into senior positions at IndiGo. These include Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi as Chief Human Resources Officer and Kiran Thadimari as Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Former Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh has also joined the airline in a key leadership role.
The reported succession planning comes as IndiGo prepares for its next phase of expansion, including adding wide-body aircraft and expanding its long-haul international network. Investors are likely to closely watch how the airline manages its leadership transition while pursuing its growth plans.