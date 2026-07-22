Gabriel India to Acquire Promoter Stake in JV with South Korea's HL Mando Corp

Commenting on the transactions, Gabriel India Executive Chairperson Anjali Singh said,"The proposed investments in HL Mando and HL Klemove India represent a defining milestone in Gabriel India's evolution and a significant step towards building a simpler, more integrated, and future-ready automotive enterprise." These investments strengthen Gabriel India's position as a comprehensive mobility platform by bringing together complementary capabilities across the automotive value chain, she added. "This expanded portfolio enhances our competitiveness, unlocks meaningful synergies, and creates a stronger foundation for sustainable growth. Importantly, it advances our strategic direction of building Gabriel India into a diversified, technology-led mobility company with a broader presence across high-growth automotive segments," Singh noted. As the automotive industry undergoes rapid technological transformation, Gabriel India is well placed to capitalise on opportunities in next-generation mobility, she said