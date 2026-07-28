Can Gadkari Hold Meta and Google Liable for Deepfakes? Case Revives Safe Harbour Questions

Nitin Gadkari is suing Meta, Google and X over AI deepfake videos linking him to E20 policy benefits.
The case has reopened India's safe harbour debate on platform liability for user content.
The E20 fuel controversy has sparked public protests and political opposition over vehicle compatibility concerns.
The recent Bombay High Court order allowing Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to sue social media giants Meta, Google, and X Corp has implicitly touched upon the critical but often misunderstood legal concept of 'safe harbour', which protects platforms from liability for user content.
As India grapples with the rise of AI-generated deepfakes, the question of whether tech platforms should be held legally accountable for user content has become a subject of intense policy discussion, according to media reports. The government has recently amended IT rules to place more responsibility on platforms for regulating such content.
This debate is not new. A recent Outlook Business cover story detailed how the safe harbour provision has been at the centre of several major crises in the past, including the spread of misinformation that fuelled communal riots, enabled large-scale financial frauds, and hosted content that challenged India's territorial integrity.
What is the Safe Harbour Law?
The term 'safe harbour' refers to the legal protection given to online platforms, or 'intermediaries', under Section 79 of India's Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. Basically, this law shields platforms like Facebook, Google, and X from being held liable for the content that their users post. This protection is a cornerstone of the modern internet, allowing platforms to host massive amounts of user-generated content without facing crippling lawsuits for every single post. Without such immunity, tech experts argue, platforms would likely over-censor content to avoid legal trouble.
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However, this immunity is not absolute. To continue enjoying safe harbour protection, intermediaries must follow certain "due diligence" rules, primarily outlined in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The Supreme Court, in its landmark 2015 judgment in the case of Shreya Singhal vs. Union of India, clarified that 'actual knowledge' of unlawful content means an intermediary must receive a court order or a government order to be compelled to take down content . If a platform fails to act on such an order, it risks losing its safe harbour protection.
The Gadkari Deepfake Case
This legal debate has been rekindled by a lawsuit filed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The minister alleged that AI-generated deepfake videos and defamatory content were circulating on platforms owned by Meta, X Corp, and Google. Gadkari claimed that the content falsely linked him and his family to financial benefits from the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme and the E20 fuel initiative.
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His legal team argued that the EBP programme is under the purview of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and that he has "no role" in it. According to his proposed suit, online posts wrongly portrayed him as controlling the E20 rollout and alleged that businesses connected to his family gained from the policy.
The minister has characterised the disputed material as false, manipulated and defamatory. According to the lawsuit, some videos used artificial intelligence to clone voices, alter visuals or fabricate misleading presentations that sought to link him directly to commercial gains from ethanol production and fuel blending.
A single-judge bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja granted Gadkari permission to file the civil suit and seek interim relief for the removal of the allegedly defamatory material. The court noted that the content was accessible in Maharashtra, giving it jurisdiction to hear the case. This is precisely the shield that big tech companies have invoked in past cases, from the 2020 Delhi riots to the proliferation of deepfake videos targeting political figures. The Gadkari case now reportedly forces the courts to re-examine whether this shield should still apply when AI-generated content, which platforms cannot credibly claim to have no knowledge of, is used to cause reputational and political harm.
The legal challenge comes amid a broader public debate over E20 petrol, a blend comprising 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol. The policy is designed to cut crude oil imports, boost domestic biofuel production, support farm supply chains and curb certain categories of vehicular emissions.
Nitably, videos circulating in social media show people raising concerns about mileage, engine compatibility and the lack of a widely available unblended petrol option. Owners of older vehicles have flagged potential issues with fuel-system components, corrosion, seals and engine performance in models not designed for sustained E20 use.
The government earlier informed Parliament that it has not assessed the proportion of petrol vehicles on Indian roads that are fully E20-compliant. While vehicles manufactured under newer emission norms are built to handle the blend, a significant portion of the existing fleet was sold before E20 compatibility became mandatory.
Official estimates suggest that fuel efficiency could drop by around 3 per cent to 5 per cent in some older vehicles not optimised for E20. The actual impact varies depending on engine design, maintenance, driving patterns and the vehicle's original certification.
The issue has also entered the political arena. A group calling itself the E20 Janta Party has demanded that consumers be given a choice between ethanol-blended and unblended petrol. The group has also called for Gadkari's resignation, even though the petroleum ministry is responsible for implementing the blending programme.
Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal has announced a national town hall on the matter at the Constitution Club of India on August 1. He has stated that vehicle owners, experts and individuals claiming to have faced problems after using E20 will be invited to participate. He added that an online petition seeking access to unblended petrol has gathered nearly 200,000 signatures.
The dispute has also triggered separate criminal proceedings. Nagpur Cyber Police registered a case this month against four online content creators following a complaint that videos and posts about Gadkari and E20 contained false statements, offensive language and material likely to mislead the public. The named accounts included those associated with Manish Kashyap, Desi Boys NCR, Harshit Rathi and Anklesh Invate. The allegations are under investigation, and the filing of a police case does not imply guilt.
Gadkari's civil suit is separate from the police probe. It focuses on reputational damage, the takedown of allegedly unlawful content and the obligations of digital platforms once they are notified that disputed material may be fabricated or defamatory. The case could test how courts balance personal reputation, political criticism and platform liability when AI is used to manipulate speech or imagery. While criticism of government policy is protected within legal boundaries, fabricated statements presented as authentic raise distinct questions of defamation, impersonation and intermediary duties.
Digital platforms typically depend on user-reporting mechanisms, automated detection tools and formal legal notices to assess disputed material. Tracing the original creator becomes challenging when videos are repeatedly downloaded, edited and reposted through anonymous or overseas accounts.
The Dark Side of Safe Harbour
This debate over accountability is not new. As the Outlook Business cover story on the "dark side" of safe harbour detailed, the provision has been at the centre of several major crises. The story highlights how platforms have been used to spread misinformation that fuelled communal riots, enabled large-scale financial frauds through fake investment schemes, and even hosted content that challenged India's territorial integrity. In each instance, the platforms leaned on their safe harbour immunity to avoid legal consequences, arguing they were merely intermediaries and not publishers of the content.
Justice BN Srikrishna, a retired Supreme Court judge, has warned about the dangers of this arrangement, noting that India has become a testing ground for "monetised lies" as platforms allocate only a fraction of their safety budgets outside the US, according to the Outlook Business cover story. The concern is that unregulated safe harbour facilitates the spread of content that threatens national security or public order, with the government arguing it cannot allow platforms to misuse safe harbour as an "excuse to let harmful posts remain".
Why the Debate is Intensifying
The Gadkari case is just the latest flashpoint in a much larger national conversation. There are several reasons why the safe harbour provision is under intense scrutiny:
The Rise of Deepfakes and AI-Generated Content: The Gadkari case perfectly illustrates how AI can be misused to create convincing but false content to impersonate and defame individuals. To address this, the government amended the IT Rules in February 2026 to place more responsibility on platforms to proactively identify and label "synthetically generated information". Under these new rules, platforms must act within three hours of receiving a court order or government notice to remove unlawful content, and failure to comply could lead to the loss of safe harbour immunity.
The Shift from Passive Conduit to Active Content Generator: Another argument is that platforms are no longer just passive hosts. With proprietary AI systems like X's Grok that can generate content, tech companies increasingly resemble content originators, according to media reports. Legal experts, cited by media reports, argue that a platform that develops and integrates its own AI system exercises editorial control through training data and model design, which may be inconsistent with the core premise of Section 79 of the IT Act . As one legal analysis by DSK Legal noted, "intermediary immunity in the AI era is increasingly conditional and may not readily extend to platforms that actively generate and amplify unlawful content".
The Future of Safe Harbour in India
The debate is far from over. The government is in the process of drafting a new overarching law—the Digital India Act—which is expected to overhaul the existing safe harbour provisions. While the aim is to make the internet safer and hold Big Tech more accountable, concerns remain that rushing to impose heavy liability on platforms could lead to "defensive moderation," where platforms delete speech indiscriminately to avoid being sued, stifling free expression, according to reports.
The Gadkari case, with its focus on AI-generated deepfakes, has now become a crucial test case for how India will balance the need for platform accountability with the fundamental principles of free speech and innovation.