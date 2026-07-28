Can Gadkari Hold Meta and Google Liable for Deepfakes? Case Revives Safe Harbour Questions

A single-judge bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja granted Gadkari permission to file the civil suit and seek interim relief for the removal of the allegedly defamatory material. The court noted that the content was accessible in Maharashtra, giving it jurisdiction to hear the case. This is precisely the shield that big tech companies have invoked in past cases, from the 2020 Delhi riots to the proliferation of deepfake videos targeting political figures. The Gadkari case now reportedly forces the courts to re-examine whether this shield should still apply when AI-generated content, which platforms cannot credibly claim to have no knowledge of, is used to cause reputational and political harm.