Tata Motors PV Confident of Delivering Industry-Leading Growth in FY27: Chairman N Chandrasekaran

For JLR, which had a challenging year in FY26 due to "a confluence of internal and external disruption", Chandrsekaran said, "This is embodied in its House of Brands strategy, creating sharply differentiated luxury brands with clear identities, purpose and desirability." JLR will additionally focus on reducing its breakeven levels, which have been impacted by tariffs, currency and commodities inflation, "back to 3 lakh units in the next two years, whilst remaining focused on delivering exceptional launches of its New Range Rover Electric, Jaguar Type 01 and continuing to build its Modern Luxury franchise", he added.