Tata Motors PV Confident of Delivering Industry-Leading Growth in FY27: Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles expects industry-leading growth in FY27
TMPV and JLR will continue collaborating on manufacturing, technology and people
TMPV sold over 92,000 EVs in FY26 and crossed the cumulative milestone of 2.5 lakh EVs
Notwithstanding macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is confident of delivering industry-leading growth in FY27, supported by a robust pipeline of new launches and multi-powertrain offerings, according to its Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will continue to collaborate on manufacturing, technology and people, enhancing scale efficiencies, accelerating learning and reinforcing capital discipline, Chandrasekaran said in his letter to shareholders in the company's annual report for 2025-26.
Looking ahead, he said, "We enter FY27 with confidence, supported by a robust pipeline of new launches and multi-powertrain offerings. Our focus will remain on delivering industry-leading growth, deepening our commitment to safety, sustainability, quality and customer delight, while becoming resilient and staying agile amid macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties." On synergies among group firms, he said TMPV and JLR "will continue to collaborate on manufacturing, technology and people, enhancing scale efficiencies, accelerating learning and reinforcing capital discipline".
Early progress is evident with the commencement of operations at the new Panapakkam facility in Tamil Nadu, which creates a shared manufacturing facility for best-practice execution and scale benefits, Chandrasekaran noted.
The company will continue to focus on building distinctive, trusted and aspirational brands that connect meaningfully with customers, he added.
For JLR, which had a challenging year in FY26 due to "a confluence of internal and external disruption", Chandrsekaran said, "This is embodied in its House of Brands strategy, creating sharply differentiated luxury brands with clear identities, purpose and desirability." JLR will additionally focus on reducing its breakeven levels, which have been impacted by tariffs, currency and commodities inflation, "back to 3 lakh units in the next two years, whilst remaining focused on delivering exceptional launches of its New Range Rover Electric, Jaguar Type 01 and continuing to build its Modern Luxury franchise", he added.
Chandrasekaran pointed out that rapid global advances in digital technologies and AI are transforming how mobility products are designed, experienced and supported.
"At the same time, the transition to clean energy, heightened expectations on safety, and the reconfiguration of global supply chains are redefining competitiveness. Geopolitical and uneven economic recovery are adding further complexity, making agility and resilience critical capabilities," he added.
Noting that India's mobility transition is being shaped by aspiration, infrastructure and evolving consumer expectations, he said, "The sustained demand supports the ICE portfolio and the continued momentum in EVs reflects growing customer confidence in new technologies, underscoring the strength of a balanced, multi-powertrain strategy of your company (TMPV)." Chandrasekaran further said TMPV remains a clear market leader in electric vehicles, surpassing the cumulative milestone of 2.5 lakh EVs and "commanding a dominant two-thirds share of all EVs sold in India till date".
In fiscal 2026, the company sold over 92,000 EVs, marking a 43.4% growth over the previous year, he noted.
With electrification at the core of sustainability, he said, "We are committed to being Net Zero by 2040. Your company will continue to invest in products, platforms and ecosystems for accessible and scalable zero emission mobility solutions, while continuing to improve conventional powertrains."