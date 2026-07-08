Tata Group Expects Auto Biz to Reach $100 Bn in Next 5 Years, Over ₹50,000 Cr Capex

However, the supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions in West Asia towards the end of the fiscal year heightened concerns around inflationary pressures and slowing growth, Chandrasekaran said, adding, "Also, we had a cyber incident in JLR that led to temporary production pause for almost a couple of months." This resulted in the company having a revenue decline of 21 % over the previous year and delivered close to 23 billion British Pounds, he said.