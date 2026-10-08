Starlink India Launch: Elon Musk Alleges ‘Oligarchs’ Are Blocking Entry

Elon Musk accuses unnamed “oligarchs” of blocking Starlink’s India entry.
Starlink seeks approval for nearly 30,000 satellites under its Gen 2 application.
Spectrum allocation, D2D rules and regulatory approvals remain key launch hurdles.
The Ministry of Communications on Thursday called allegations of discriminatory treatment in India’s satellite communication approval process “baseless and misconceived”, responding to Elon Musk’s claim that “certain oligarchs” were blocking Starlink’s entry into the country.
The ministry said security assessments were underway for all three licensed satellite operators, placing them at broadly the same regulatory stage.
Earlier, Musk said in a post on X, “Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are."
“This is a crime against the people of India!” the Tesla and SpaceX chief added, without naming the individuals or companies he accused of blocking Starlink’s entry into the Indian market.
The comments come as Starlink continues to work through India’s regulatory framework for satellite communications and seeks fresh approval for its next-generation satellite constellation.
Starlink Renews Push For India Entry
Musk’s comments come a little over a month after Starlink renewed its efforts to enter India.
Starlink had resubmitted an application with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for authorisation of its Gen 2 satellite constellation.
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The application seeks approval for a constellation operating in low Earth orbit at an altitude of 340-615 km and incorporating newer capabilities, including direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity, ET reported.
IN-SPACe had earlier rejected Starlink’s application for its proposed 30,000-satellite constellation over non-conformity of certain features and spectrum bands.
The regulator subsequently authorised Starlink’s Gen 1 constellation, comprising 4,408 satellites, in July 2025.
Starlink’s renewed application comes as India works through the regulatory framework for satellite communications, including spectrum allocation and the possible introduction of D2D services.
Regulatory Hurdles, D2D Rules Key To Launch
Satellite operators require IN-SPACe authorisation before starting services in India. However, commercial satellite services by non-geostationary satellite operators have yet to begin, with security clearances and spectrum allocation among the issues involved.
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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has already made recommendations on pricing for satellite spectrum, while the government is yet to take a final decision.
TRAI is also examining D2D services, which could allow satellite networks to supplement mobile connectivity directly to consumer devices.
D2D has emerged as a particularly sensitive issue for traditional telecom operators, which have argued that satellite companies offering such services should face comparable regulatory obligations.
Starlink is competing for a share of India’s emerging satellite communications market against players including Reliance Jio’s proposed low Earth orbit constellation, Amazon Leo and Eutelsat OneWeb.
Starlink Seeks Approval For Larger Constellation
SpaceX has plans for a much larger Gen 2 constellation of around 42,000 satellites globally.
Its current India application seeks authorisation for nearly 30,000 satellites.
The renewed application and Musk’s latest comments come at a time when Starlink’s entry into India remains dependent on regulatory approvals, spectrum allocation and rules governing emerging services such as D2D connectivity.
Musk, however, has now publicly framed the delays as an attempt by unnamed “oligarchs” to protect existing market positions, without identifying the companies or individuals he was referring to.
Govt's Clarification
The Ministry of Communications on Thursday called allegations of discriminatory treatment in India’s satellite communication approval process “baseless and misconceived”, responding to Elon Musk’s claim that “certain oligarchs” were blocking Starlink’s entry into the country.
The ministry said security assessments were underway for all three licensed satellite operators, placing them at broadly the same regulatory stage.
In a statement issued through the Press Information Bureau, the ministry said that the government approved telecom licences to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit based satellite communications.
“The Government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services,” the statement said.
Under their licence conditions, operators must demonstrate compliance with security requirements intended to protect users and their data. Completing that assessment allows a company to seek spectrum assignment.
“Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees. As and when this process is completed for a licensed entity, it may proceed to the next step of seeking assignment of spectrum,” the ministry said.