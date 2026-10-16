Musk vs Ambani: Reliance Says Jio’s Satellite Services Still Await Approval

Reliance Industries says Jio’s satellite services are also awaiting government clearances amid Musk’s allegations that business interests are blocking Starlink in India.
The company says it welcomes competition and insists the same approval process should apply to Indian and foreign applicants.
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has also said his company is awaiting clearances for its satellite services.
Reliance Industries has responded to Elon Musk’s allegations that powerful business interests are blocking Starlink’s entry into India, saying its own satellite internet services are also awaiting government clearances.
In a statement, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said India welcomes domestic and international investment but stressed that all companies must follow the country’s laws and approval process.
“As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances,” Reliance said.
Reliance Says It Welcomes Competition
Responding to the controversy, Reliance said it had never feared competition and viewed it as a test of how well companies serve customers. It pointed to Jio’s entry into India’s telecom market in 2016, when it had no customers, and its growth to more than 530 million customers over the following decade.
The company also highlighted Jio’s role in expanding digital connectivity and making data more affordable in India. It said it welcomed competition in satellite communications, including from Starlink.
Advertisement
“Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land,” Reliance said.
Musk’s Allegations And Industry Response
Musk, the founder of SpaceX, which operates Starlink, had alleged in a post on X that unnamed business groups were blocking the satellite internet provider to protect their position in India’s market. He described the alleged actions as an attempt to maintain a “monopolistic chokehold” on Indian consumers.
Reliance’s response comes as Jio works towards launching its own satellite communication services. At the India Mobile Congress 2026, Jio chairman Akash Ambani said the company was making “rapid progress” on its satellite plans but did not give a launch timeline, according to Business Today.
Advertisement
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has also said his company is awaiting approvals. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Mittal said Bharti had applied for permission around five years ago and had its ground network ready for the past three years.
The competing claims put the spotlight on the approval process for satellite internet services in India, where Starlink, Jio and Bharti-backed satellite ventures are seeking to expand connectivity. Reliance has maintained that all operators, domestic or foreign, must follow the same rules.