Starlink Gets India-Ready With 20 Gateways, Awaits Final Nod

Starlink has built 20 gateway sites in India as it prepares for commercial operations.
SpaceX says it has worked with Indian regulators and operators for the past five years.
The satellite internet company is awaiting government authorisation to serve Indian users.
Starlink is ready to serve India but is awaiting government authorisation to begin operations, Lauren Dreyer, vice president of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, said at the Pre-Event Business Day of India Mobile Congress 2026.
“Starlink is ready to serve India when India is ready for it,” Dreyer said, outlining the company’s preparations for the Indian market and its plans to help bridge the country’s connectivity gap.
Dreyer said Starlink has been working with Indian regulators, industry players and telecom operators for the past five years to understand how its operations can be adapted to meet local requirements. The company has also signed MoUs with Airtel and Jio and worked with state governments.
Starlink Builds India-Specific Network
Starlink has already made investments in its India operations, including building 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas, Dreyer said.
“We've built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations,” she said. The company has also established controls across its operations and is keeping Indian user data within the country, she added.
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Dreyer said Starlink sees its biggest opportunity in addressing the “last mile” of connectivity, particularly in areas where traditional infrastructure is difficult or expensive to deploy.
Focus On India’s Connectivity Gap
Starlink currently operates more than 11,000 satellites in low Earth orbit and provides connectivity across more than 170 countries, according to Dreyer. The company says its network can provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to homes, businesses, vehicles and other users.
Dreyer said the service could help connect remote communities, including students in Himalayan villages, healthcare workers in the Northeast and communities affected by disasters. It could also help farmers and fishermen access weather information and market data.
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Starlink could additionally support telecom networks by connecting 4G and 5G towers in locations where fibre connectivity is difficult, she said. “We're standing ready to serve India once India is ready,” Dreyer said, adding that the company is prepared to work with the government, telecom operators and industry.