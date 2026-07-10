Rupee Rises 15 Paise to 95.32 Against the US Dollar in Early Trade

"Traders reported dollar selling by state-run banks, widely viewed as acting on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The intervention helped the rupee break through the 95.50-level and maintain gains through the session on Thursday. Exporters may sell dollars on all upticks while importers keep buying the dips on Friday," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.