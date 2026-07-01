Anthropic Restores Access to Fable 5, Mythos 5 AI Models as US Lifts Export Controls

​India is Anthropic's second-largest market. The AI firm recently signed a deal with TCS to equip 50,000 employees with its models. It also announced a collaboration with Infosys to deploy advanced enterprise AI solutions using the Claude family of models. ​ Furthermore, select Indian government agencies and private firms were recently granted access to the Mythos model under a cybersecurity initiative called Project Glasswing, according to sources familiar with the matter.