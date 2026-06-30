Cabinet Approves ₹30,000 Cr Additional Investment in NIIF to Boost Infra Projects

NIIF's first infrastructure fund, with a corpus of ₹16,000 crore, is India's largest domestic infrastructure fund and has created platforms across transportation (roads, ports & logistics, and airports), energy (renewables, smart meters and power transmission) and digital infrastructure. ​ Its Private Markets Fund has invested in multiple AIFs managed by home-grown managers, which in turn have invested in areas such as climate, affordable housing, affordable healthcare and venture capital (VC) technologies.