Cabinet Approves ₹30,000 Cr Additional Investment in NIIF to Boost Infra Projects

The Union Cabinet approved an additional ₹30,000 crore investment in NIIF.
The Centre's total commitment to NIIF has increased to ₹60,000 crore.
The additional funding will support NIIF's second infrastructure-focused fund and new investment strategies.
In a significant step to deepen India's investment commitment for infrastructure and other nationally important sectors, the Union Cabinet last week approved an additional investment commitment of ₹30,000 crore by the Centre towards new and upcoming funds of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).
With the decision of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government’s total commitment to NIIF stands at ₹60,000 crore, an official statement said on Monday.
NIIF is India's sovereign-anchored fund, professionally run and managed by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIFL). The Government of India is a 49% shareholder in NIIF, and it currently manages capital commitments of approximately ₹40,000 crore across its funds and investment strategies.
NIIF has demonstrated a strong track record of capital deployment and realisations, having returned close to ₹12,000 crore to investors through large portfolio exits, it said.
NIIF has raised capital from marquee institutional investors, including Sovereign Wealth Funds, Pension Funds, Multilateral Development, and leading Domestic Financial Institutions, it said.
These include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, AustralianSuper, CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, PSP Investments, Temasek, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, New Development Bank, Asian Development Bank, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, US International Development Finance Corporation, Axis Bank, HDFC Group, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and State Bank of India.
These investors span diverse geographies, including Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, reflecting strong international confidence in India's growth trajectory and NIIF's governance and commercial track record, it said.
NIIF's four operational investment strategies – infrastructure, private markets, growth equity and climate investments in the India-Japan business corridor– have achieved notable investment momentum.
NIIF's first infrastructure fund, with a corpus of ₹16,000 crore, is India's largest domestic infrastructure fund and has created platforms across transportation (roads, ports & logistics, and airports), energy (renewables, smart meters and power transmission) and digital infrastructure. Its Private Markets Fund has invested in multiple AIFs managed by home-grown managers, which in turn have invested in areas such as climate, affordable housing, affordable healthcare and venture capital (VC) technologies.
NIIF's Strategic Opportunities Fund has focused on growth sectors such as financial services, healthcare and manufacturing. NIIF's India-Japan Fund is its first bilateral fund and focuses on climate and circular economy, and energy transition, as well as investments that further the India-Japan business corridor, it said.
Collectively, funds managed by NIIF have deployed capital across key sectors including transportation, energy transition, healthcare, digital infrastructure, electric mobility, affordable housing, manufacturing, and technology across multiple states and Union Territories.
These investments are closely aligned with national priorities such as Gati Shakti, Digital India, Make in India, COP commitments and flagship schemes including FAME and PM E-DRIVE. NIIF also plays a strategic advisory role, assisting central government departments and state entities on new PPP initiatives and investment ideas that can catalyse private sector investments.
This has included advisory and policy support on initiatives such as structuring of the Maritime Development Fund and the Research Development and Innovation Fund, collaboration with government authorities on monetisation and PPP structures and advice on other sector-specific investment frameworks aligned with national priorities, it said.
Recognising the role that NIIF has played over the years in bringing additional private capital to India and contributing to India's growth journey, this additional commitment of the GOI is expected to spur investments across sectors including transportation, energy, digital infrastructure, urban infrastructure, e-mobility and other nationally important projects, it said.
This additional investment commitment of the Government of India of ₹30,000 crore in NIIF will be used for setting up NIIF's second infrastructure-focused fund, which shall be the successor to its first flagship fund with this mandate.
NIIF Infrastructure Fund II is proposed to have a target corpus of close to ₹30,000 crore and is expected to undertake investments across transportation, energy, digital infrastructure, and emerging areas such as urban infrastructure and e-mobility, it said, adding that the allocation shall also support NIIF's new fund strategies and successor bilateral and other strategic funds.
The present government allocation is expected to have a catalytic impact on the economy through investments in underlying assets and portfolio companies, thereby contributing to high-quality infrastructure, creation of jobs (both direct and indirect) and enabling the growth of key sectors of national importance, thereby supporting Atmanirbharta and the country's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, it added.