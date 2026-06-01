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How Much Did RCB Earn After Winning IPL 2026? Check Full Payout List Here

RCB's title win brought the biggest payout of IPL 2026, while GT, RR and SRH also secured rewards

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
X @RCBTweets
RCB's IPL 2026 Photo: X @RCBTweets
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final with securing a second title

  • RCB collected ₹20 crore as champions, while Gujarat Titans received ₹13 crore as runners-up

  • The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allocated over ₹46.5 crore in prize money for IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained the Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2026 final on Sunday. The victory gave RCB their second championship in the tournament.

Along with the trophy, RCB received ₹20 crore in prize money. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans were awarded ₹13 crore after finishing as runners-up.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a prize pool of more than ₹46.5 crore for the 2026 season, with payouts awarded to teams according to their final positions.

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Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who completed the season in third and fourth place respectively, were also among the teams to receive prize money for their performances.

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IPL 2026 Prize Money

Royal Challengers Bengaluru received ₹20 crore for winning the IPL 2026 title. The victory also gave the franchise its second championship in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans were awarded ₹13 crore after finishing runners-up in the final.

Rajasthan Royals received ₹7 crore for finishing third, while Sunrisers Hyderabad were awarded ₹6.5 crore after ending the season in fourth place.

The prize money awarded to each team depended on where they finished in the tournament standings.

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How IPL Prize Money Grew?

The winner's cheque looked very different when the tournament was launched in 2008. Champions received ₹4.8 crore in the inaugural years, compared with ₹20 crore awarded to the title-winning side this season.

According to reports, growing income from media rights, sponsorship deals and commercial partnerships has helped increase the overall prize pool over the years.

Teams finishing from fifth to tenth place do not receive official prize money from the league. However, franchises continue to earn through sponsorship agreements, merchandise sales, ticket revenue and broadcasting income.

League rules generally split prize money between franchise owners, players and support staff, ensuring those involved in a successful season receive a share of the payout.

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The tournament also rewards individual performers. Awards such as the Orange Cap, Purple Cap and Most Valuable Player honour come with separate cash prizes worth nearly ₹1 crore in total.

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