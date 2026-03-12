AI and the Creator Economy: Collision Course or Happy Marriage?

The creator economy could reach $1,181 billion by 2032 despite AI disruption
AI video production is growing at 35%, outpacing traditional content creation rates
About 40% of social media video content is now generated by AI
UNESCO warns creators may face a 21% income loss by 2028
Imagine two straight lines. The first one stands for AI video content, while the second represents the creator economy. Currently, the world stands at the intersection of these two straight lines, the point at which the two are starting to come together, unsure about their future trajectories.
Today, AI-generated content and the creator economy represent two key facets of the social media video ecosystem.
As they continue to evolve and collide, three possible outcomes could emerge: The first, less likely scenario, is that the two may continue to exist largely independently, without significantly influencing each other. The second possibility is that the AI video industry may take over the traditional creator economy, and the third is that the latter co-opts AI video, leading to a fusion of the two.
A Tale of Two Streams
Today, influencers, streamers, bloggers, podcasters and video creators use platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Patreon to build direct connections with their audiences and develop independent revenue streams. The so-called 'creator economy' was estimated at $203.6 billion by a S&S Insider report in September 2025, making it several times bigger than the global music industry. In comparison, the same report estimated the AI-generated video content market to be much smaller, at $4 billion.
In India, the creator economy was estimated at $1.46 billion in 2025 and expected to reach $5.93 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% from 2025 to 2032, according to a report by Coherent Market Insights.
However, already around 40% of the video content on major social media platforms are being generated by AI, according to a report by AI video creation platform Zebracat. Moreover, the AI video space is growing faster, at 35%, compared to around 25% for the creator economy.
Despite this, the gaping disparity in the revenue generated by the two segments is expected to remain, with AI video expected to reach $14.8 billion by 2030 and the creator economy projected to reach a whopping $1,181.3 billion by 2032.
While these numbers serve as rough guides to future trends, what nobody can say for sure is what impact the two markets will have on each other.
AI video, for example, has the potential to massively disrupt the creator economy by changing the scale, costs and quality of videos on social media, the common distribution platform used by both.
Some of these trends are already visible. The Zebracat report mentioned above found that more than 55% of consumers prefer personalised AI-generated videos over generic content. It also stated that 69% of Fortune 500 companies use AI-generated videos for brand storytelling and marketing.
Broadly, the impact that AI video can have on the creator economy can be divided into four:
I - Democratisation of Content Creation
It is estimated that India has 2-2.5 million monetised content creators who together drive $350-400 billion in consumer spending, according to a report by BCG. However, the number is just a tiny fraction of the potential number of content creators in a country of 1.5 billion people.
Among the major stumbling blocks faced by would-be content creators today is access to the know-how and technology needed to create videos, particularly to edit the video and add various effects.
With the advent of AI, the various aspects of video production are expected to become far easier and cheaper, broadening access to a much larger number of people.
"..people now don't have to wait for a scriptwriter, don't have to wait for an editor, don't have to wait for a thumbnail creator. So anybody in any part of the world can now create content," pointed out entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo.
Renowned entrepreneur Naval Ravikant foresaw this trend when he tweeted in 2021: "Eventually, everybody will be in the creator economy."
However, broader access to video generation, and the consequent fragmentation of the market into millions of small creators, may not be the good news that it seems on the face of it.
A February 2026 UNESCO report warned that generative AI is projected to drive significant income losses for creators by 2028. Music creators would take the largest hit and their revenues could fall by 24%, while those working in the audiovisual sector may lose 21% of their income due to the expanding presence of AI generated content in global markets.
The report stated that the shift toward digital production and consumption has created new opportunities but also intensified economic uncertainty. Creators are experiencing heightened exposure to intellectual property violations and shrinking returns on their work as AI generated outputs enter the marketplace.
However, Warikoo dismisses such concerns, holding that content will remain the king, and that AI is only a way of creating content, not its source. That, he said, has to come from the creator.
"It's a tool, just as a pen and paper and a computer is. A pen does not write the book, the writer writes the book. So AI does not produce the content, the creator creates the content. And that's where the differentiation will always lie," Warikoo said.
II - Consumer Saturation
The second major impact will be felt in the form of a saturation of content. With hundreds of millions, or even billions of people creating content, audiences may suffer from decision fatigue, as they seek to negotiate an increasingly varied array of social media content.
A November 2025 study by Kapwing suggests that between 21% and 33% of videos appearing in the feed of YouTube may consist of so-called "AI slop" or "brainrot" content. These are low-quality, high-volume AI-generated material that often lack meaningful human creativity or depth and depend on automation and algorithmic optimisation to attract clicks and views.
In many ways, it mirrors the earlier phenomenon of internet spam: content produced not for value but for scale and engagement.
It is not just the number of videos that will proliferate: The number of personas (both AI-generated and human) is also growing significantly, creating a problem of abundance, where consumers are presented with more content and creators than they can meaningfully engage with.
As a result, audiences tend to move past content and creators more quickly, leading them to reach a saturation point at a much faster pace.
The trend is already visible. One of the most viewed channels in India is Bandar Apna Dost, with cumulative views of over 2 billion and estimated to generate annual earnings of roughly $4.25 million (₹40 crore).
However, Manish Pandey, cofounder of BeerBiceps Media, sees the current trend of indiscriminate use as a passing phase attributable to the novelty of AI. Over time, he suggests, brands may need to return to producing more original and authentic content to stand out. Even so, says he, AI is likely to remain a valuable tool in the content creation ecosystem, assisting creators across multiple stages of production and significantly improving efficiency.
III - Consumer Trust
The third impact that AI video can have is on the credibility of video as a medium.
AI has already reached a level where generated videos are often difficult to distinguish from real personalities. As consumers grow increasingly aware of these capabilities, they may begin to approach content with a subconscious suspicion that it could be AI-generated. This growing uncertainty could make it more challenging for creators to build and sustain trust with their audiences.
Warikoo sees this as an opportunity for creators. "I generally believe that authenticity will remain the ultimate currency because it will attract the maximum eyeballs," he noted.
"The biggest creators in the world will continue to be rewarded because they are authentic, whether it is someone like MrBeast or any public figure that audiences have come to appreciate over the years…If you think about any performing art, sports, movies, music or art, you will always see a very small percentage of creators or artists receiving the majority of attention, while a massive tail of others receive limited recognition," he explained.
At the same time, he noted that smaller or emerging creators who struggle to achieve scale may increasingly turn to AI tools. These tools could enable them to build entirely new AI-driven creator personas that audiences may also find engaging.
Anupam Shukla, Partner at Pioneer Legal provided an alternate perspective in the matter. He believes that AI generated video content will face stricter regulations moving forward, citing the IT rules 2026, which can raise compliance barriers for many creators.
He stated that we are entering the era of the "authenticity economy". The future creator will not just be a storyteller but a "provenance manager". We will see the rise of "human-verified" certifications and a premium on content that can prove its non-synthetic origin through technical chain-of-custody.
"Success in 2026 and beyond will depend on a creator's ability to balance cutting-edge AI efficiency with the transparent "paper trail" required by a government that has shifted from passive hosting to proactive digital policing," Shukla said.
IV - Brands and Platforms
To a large extent, how the video, and the broader social media space evolve over time will depend on two key stakeholders, the advertisers and the social media platforms.
In the absence of a robust and widespread subscription model, creators today depend on brands for generating most of their income, with an estimated 70% of creator earnings being generated through brand collaborations and sponsored campaigns. Advertising, subscriptions, affiliate marketing, fan payments and other tools account for the rest.
Most experts believe that the rise of AI-generated content will not significantly change the share of brand endorsements within the creator economy. In influencer marketing campaigns, brands primarily focus on return on investment rather than the method used to produce the content.
Whether a video is created directly by a human creator or generated using AI tools on that creator's channel, the revenue still flows to the individual behind the account and therefore remains part of the broader creator economy.
As for platforms, they are also likely to remain neutral, but offer more control to users on determining the amount of AI-generated or human-generated content in their feeds.
Ankur Warikoo points out that platforms primarily focus on engagement metrics. He pointed to the example of the YouTube Partner Program, arguing that platforms ultimately reward what drives attention, retention, and time spent on their apps. "It could be AI or it could be human creators, and platforms will not really care. Whatever gets the eyeballs, retention, and engagement will be rewarded," he noted.
Based on current consensus, AI will have a mixed impact on the creator economy moving forward. It will turn out to be helpful in some aspects, while challenging in some others. In the end, content creators who can strike the right balance between AI and personal creativity will turn out as winners.
"AI will handle tasks that can be automated or optimised through technology, while humans will continue to apply creativity, judgment and critical thinking. When these two forces work together, they can complement each other effectively," pointed out Pandey of BeerBiceps Media.