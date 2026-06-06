GDP Beats Forecasts, But West Asia Conflict Clouds India's Growth Outlook

Majumdar said the government has absorbed a large part of the Middle East crisis in March by keeping pump prices of petrol and diesel stable while ensuring that LPG supply was maintained. "The government's measures to improve foreign investment flows into equities and government securities, address tax-related concerns and ease imports will help increase capital flows into the country, which will boost the momentum of investments that has picked up last year." Radhika Rao, Senior Economist & Executive Director, DBS Bank said high frequency data for rural and urban demand points to relative resilience in the January-March quarter. "While the US-Iran conflict broke out towards the end of 4QFY26, output in the quarter was relatively insulated from bulk of adverse impact, with corporates tackling a build-up in cost pressures by tapping into inventories. Certain pockets of manufacturing activity, however, were impacted, including fertiliser, cement, etc." Markets, she said, are likely to move on from the backward looking data and focus on potential spillover risks into FY27, particularly given the prospect of a prolonged disruption in the supply of critical inputs to downstream industries, higher energy as well as food costs impacting purchasing power and tighter financial conditions.