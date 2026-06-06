India's 7.7% GDP Growth in FY26 Shows Foundation of Economy is Strong, Says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s 7.7% GDP growth in FY26 and 7.8% in the March quarter.
Speaking in Daman, he said the country is withstanding global turmoil through the collective efforts of 140 crore citizens.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the 7.7% GDP growth for fiscal 2025-26 shows the foundation of India's economy was strong, and the country can manage itself amidst the ongoing global turmoil with the collective effort of its 140 crore citizens.
He maintained that India is the fastest growing major economy in the world.
Modi said India clocked 7.7% GDP growth in the fiscal year 2025-26, while the expansion was 7.8% in the January-March quarter.
"The news that has come today makes it clear how strong the foundation of India's economy is," he said while speaking at an event in Daman, where he launched development projects of ₹2,970 crore and inaugurated a new terminal of the airport in the Union Territory.
"I left Delhi this morning, but the (GDP) figures that have come in front of me are really making me happy, and I also want to share this happiness with you," Modi told the gathering.
Even in this bad phase of global crisis, India is managing itself well with the collective efforts of its 140 crore citizens, the PM asserted in comments coming in the backdrop of the more than three-month-old conflict in West Asia which has disrupted global energy supplies.
Speaking about improvement in the health sector, Modi maintained that before 2014, when he assumed office, only 60% of children were fully vaccinated in the country, but today this figure has risen to nearly 90%.
On improvement in institutional deliveries, he pointed out that more than 90% of the child births are now taking place in hospitals.