FSSAI Asks Milk Producers, Vendors to Compulsorily Register With it for Running Their Businesses

Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for all milk producers, except members of dairy cooperative societies, and milk vendors to obtain registration certificates from it amid reports of adulteration in some parts of the country.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an advisory to state food commissioners of all states and Union Territories regarding mandatory registration/license by milk producers (other than members of dairy cooperative societies) and milk vendors.
The regulator pointed out that certain milk producers (who are not members of dairy cooperative societies) and milk vendors are operating without registering themselves or obtaining a license for carrying out food business activities.
"All milk producers (other than those who are registered members of a dairy cooperative society under the Cooperative Societies Act and supply or sell the entire milk to the Society) and milk vendors are hereby advised to mandatorily register themselves with FSSAI, before commencing or continuing their operations," the regulator said.
"In view of recent incidents involving suspected adulteration of milk in all states/UTs, strict compliance with registration/licensing requirements shall be ensured," FSSAI told state food commissioners.
FSSAI also asked enforcement authorities of the central government and all states/UTs to direct the concerned Designated Officers/Central Licensing Authorities and Food Safety Officers to verify that all such milk producers and milk vendors possess a valid registration certificate or license, as applicable.
The central regulator also directed them to inspect milk chillers (used by the milk producer/milk vendors) periodically to ensure proper storage temperature for preventing spoilage and safeguarding public health.
"Appropriate action may be initiated in cases of non-compliance," the FSSAI said.
States/UTs have been asked to undertake special registration drives in their respective jurisdiction to ensure that all milk producers (who are not members of dairy cooperative society)/milk vendors should have the requisite FSSAI Registration Certificate/License.
The regulator mentioned that it had, in December last year, directed state food commissioners to carry out a special enforcement drive for milk and milk products on a regular basis. The action taken report is to be shared with the authority on a fortnightly basis.