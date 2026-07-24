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Fractal Analytics Q1 Profit Surges to ₹74.2 Crore

The consolidated revenue of Fractal Analytics grew by about 20% to ₹912.5 crore during the reported quarter from ₹760.5 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

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Fractal Analytics Q1 profit surges to Rs 74.2 crore
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 Artificial intelligence firm Fractal Analytics has posted a 97.8% jump in its consolidated profit to ₹74.2 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal ended June 30, a company filing said on Friday.

The company had posted a profit of ₹37.5 crore attributable to owners of the parent firm in the same quarter a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Fractal Analytics grew by about 20% to ₹912.5 crore during the reported quarter from ₹760.5 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

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"Enterprises are putting real transformation budgets behind AI now and we're seeing it directly in the size of the deals coming to us. TMT was the drag on our headline growth this quarter. Excluding TMT, our business grew 35% year on year, which is a better read on the underlying demand we're seeing," Fractal Analytics Group CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman Srikanth Velamakanni said.

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In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for 67.4% to the company's total revenue during the reported quarter followed by Europe with a 21.4% contribution. Rest of the company's revenue came from Asia Pacific and other regions.

The CPGR (Consumer products goods and retail) segment was biggest contributor to Fractal's revenue with 37.8% share, followed by HLS (Healthcare and life sciences) with 23.5% share, TMT (Technology, Media & Telecom) 18% and BFSI (Banking, financial services and Insurance) 13%.

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