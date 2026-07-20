UltraTech Cement Q1 Net Profit Rises 17% YoY to ₹2,599 Cr as Volumes, Realisation Improve

UltraTech also expanded its building solutions network during the quarter. The number of UltraTech Building Solutions (UBS) outlets increased 21% YoY to 5,802, while its ready-mix concrete business operated 477 plants across 170 cities. Ready-mix concrete volume rose 18% to 4.62 million cubic metres, while revenue from the segment increased 22% to ₹2,235 crore.