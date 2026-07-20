UltraTech Cement Q1 Net Profit Rises 17% YoY to ₹2,599 Cr as Volumes, Realisation Improve

UltraTech Cement reported a 17% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,599 crore for Q1FY27.
Revenue increased 16% to ₹24,648 crore, supported by higher cement volumes and better realisation.
The company also expanded capacity, strengthened its building solutions network and said its wires and cables business remains on track for a Q3FY27 launch.
UltraTech Cement reported a 17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,599 crore for the first quarter of FY27, helped by higher cement volumes, improved sales realisation and growth across its building products businesses.
According to the company's quarterly earnings announcement, consolidated revenue from operations rose 16% YoY to ₹24,648 crore, while EBITDA increased 12% to ₹5,146 crore from ₹4,591 crore in the year-ago period.
The company said the June quarter delivered strong growth in volumes, revenue and profitability, supported by improved demand and expansion across multiple business segments.
Volumes, Revenue Drive Earnings Growth
UltraTech's consolidated grey cement volume increased 12% YoY to 41.31 million tonnes during the quarter. Domestic grey cement volume rose 13% to 39.17 million tonnes, while domestic white cement volume grew 13% to 0.53 million tonnes. Overseas grey and white cement volumes, however, declined 11% to 1.57 million tonnes.
The company said the UltraTech brand recorded 21% YoY growth during the quarter. Domestic grey cement realisation improved to ₹5,218 per tonne, compared with ₹5,163 per tonne a year ago and ₹5,034 per tonne in the previous quarter.
Growth was also broad-based across businesses. Revenue from the domestic grey cement business rose 20% to ₹20,437 crore, while white cement revenue increased 22.8% to ₹700 crore. Revenue from ready-mix concrete (RMC) grew 22% to ₹2,235 crore, and construction chemicals revenue jumped 52% to ₹341 crore.
India Cements, now consolidated into UltraTech's financials, contributed ₹1,013 crore in revenue during the quarter, while overseas cement revenue surged 245% to ₹1,173 crore.
Capacity Expansion Continues
UltraTech commissioned 8.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of grey cement capacity during the quarter, taking its total consolidated capacity to 205.5 mtpa as of June 2026.
The company said its grey cement capacity is expected to increase to 212.7 mtpa in FY27 and further to 242.5 mtpa in FY28 as expansion projects continue.
UltraTech also expanded its building solutions network during the quarter. The number of UltraTech Building Solutions (UBS) outlets increased 21% YoY to 5,802, while its ready-mix concrete business operated 477 plants across 170 cities. Ready-mix concrete volume rose 18% to 4.62 million cubic metres, while revenue from the segment increased 22% to ₹2,235 crore.
Green Energy Push, Wires Business on Track
The company's cost performance remained mixed during the quarter. Logistics cost declined marginally due to lower lead distance, while fuel, raw material and other operating costs increased on a year-on-year basis.
UltraTech said its green power mix reached 45.6% during the quarter. Renewable energy capacity increased 35% YoY to 1.46 GW, while waste heat recovery system (WHRS) capacity rose 19% to 434 MW.
The company also said preparations for its entry into the wires and cables business are progressing as planned, with commercial operations expected to begin in the third quarter of FY27.
UltraTech plans to invest ₹1,800 crore in the new business and had committed ₹888 crore towards the project as of June 2026.