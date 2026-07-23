PVR INOX Swings to Black With Q1 Profit of ₹56 Crore

PVR INOX Posts ₹56.5 Crore Net Profit in Q1 FY27 vs Loss a Year Ago
Revenue Up to ₹1,622.2 Crore, EBITDA Rises 90% With Margin Expansion
Company Turns Net Cash Positive, Plans 90-100 New Screens in FY27
Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹56.5 crore for June quarter FY27 as against a loss of ₹47.3 crore a year ago.
Revenue from operations was ₹1,622.2 crore in June quarter FY27 as against ₹1,449.6 crore a year ago. Total expenses stood at ₹1,572.7 crore in the quarter.
"Q1 FY27 marked a strong start to the year. India's total box office collections grew 20% year-on-year this quarter, with broad-based growth — across metros as well as Tier II and Tier III markets, across a wider set of successful mid-scale films, and across languages," said PVR Inox in its earning statement.
Dring the quarter, PVR Inox recorded 36.6 million admissions, reporting a YoY growth of 8% and its ATP (average ticket price) was at ₹273, higher by 8%.
Similarly its SPH (spending per head) was at ₹161, up 9% in the June quarter.
"This led to a 16% increase in ticket sales and a 17% rise in Food & Beverage sales compared to the same period last year. EBITDA rose 90% to ₹229.6 crore, with margins expanding from 8.2% to 14% driven by strong operating leverage," it said.
During the quarter, revenue from its 'movie exhibition' segment was up 14.25% to ₹1,614.1 crore.
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However, revenue from 'movie production and distribution' was down 51.79% at ₹59.2 crore.
PVR INOX's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,648.3 crore, up 11.24 per cent.
As on June 30, 2026, PVR INOX was operating 1,779 screens across 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka According to PVR INOX, sustained free cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation have transformed the balance sheet.
"From a net debt of ₹14,304 mn (₹1,430 crore) at the time of the merger, the company turned net cash positive during the quarter, with net cash of ₹80.7 crore as of June 30, 2026. This gives the company complete strategic flexibility to pursue its capital-light growth agenda funded through internal accruals," it said.
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The company remains on track to open 90–100 new screens during FY’27, weighted towards asset-light formats, the statement added.
About the content pipeline, PVR INOX said the remainder of FY27 looks encouraging, with a strong mix of franchise films, star-led tentpoles and content-driven titles across languages.
"On the Hindi front, the slate includes anticipated titles such as Ramayana Part 1, King, Love and War, Drishyam 3, Awarapan 2, Mirzapur – The Movie and Haiwaan. Regional cinema continues to present a compelling theatrical slate, led by marquee titles such as Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Khalifa and Sardar 2," it said.
Similarly, Hollywood is expected to provide further momentum, with major releases such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Jumanji: Open World, many of them releasing in premium large-screen formats.
"The depth, diversity and scale of this pipeline give the company strong confidence in the theatrical outlook for the rest of FY27," it said Shares of PVR INOX on Thursday were trading at ₹1,044.95 apiece on BSE, up 5.24% from the previous close.