Allied Blenders Q1 profit down 18.6 pc, revenue rises to Rs 1,809 cr

Commenting on the results, ABDL’s Managing Director Amar Sinha said, “While global supply chain disruptions had a short-term impact during the quarter, the underlying business remains resilient. We are currently focused on investing in our people, strengthening our brands and accelerating our premiumisation agenda, while maintaining strong execution of our backward integration projects.” Allied Blenders and Distillers, the makers of Officer’s Choice Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky, is one of the leading spirits companies in India, in terms of annual sales volumes.