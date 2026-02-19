Tata Sons Prepares EGM to Secure N Chandrasekaran's Third Term

The report said that this decision would be an exception to the company’s retirement policy, which generally applies to non-executive roles after the age of 65. A similar exception was made in 2016 when late Ratan Tata returned as Chairman after the exit of Cyrus Mistry. Chandrasekaran, who turns 63 in June this year, has led the Tata Group since 2017 and was given a second five-year term in 2022.