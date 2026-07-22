Odisha clears investment proposals worth Rs 4,573 crore

The Odisha government on Tuesday approved 23 investment proposals of ₹4,573 crore, which are expected to generate employment for nearly 23,000 people, officials said.
The projects were cleared by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, and will come up across 11 districts -- Angul, Balangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Puri and Sundargarh.
Among the major proposals approved was HCL Technologies Ltd's global development centre in Khurda district, to be set up with an investment of ₹730 crore.
The panel also cleared ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd's proposal to establish an alkaline electrolyser manufacturing unit in Ganjam district with an investment of ₹778 crore, according to an official statement.
Other approved projects include a zinc anode battery manufacturing unit in Cuttack (₹202.5 crore), a 100-MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic captive power plant in Angul (₹351 crore) and a ready-made garment manufacturing unit in Puri (₹254 crore).
It also approved a chemicals manufacturing facility in Ganjam (₹343 crore) and a 300-bed multi-speciality hospital in Cuttack (₹275.89 crore).
The authority also approved proposals for three five-star hotels to be developed in Cuttack (₹105.22 crore), Sambalpur (₹85 crore) and Khurda (₹70 crore), the statement said.