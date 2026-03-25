Ocean Warming Fuels Up to 64% Rise in Global Humid Heatwaves, Says Report

The report further stated that humid heat waves have intensified rapidly in recent decades and are projected to worsen, raising the risk of heat-related mortality. Previous research has indicated that even healthy people can succumb to wet bulb temperatures—a measure combining heat and humidity—above 31.5 degrees Celsius, when the body is no longer able to cool itself by sweating. However, the widespread occurrence of humid heat waves across large regions, like the 2023 heat wave in Asia, has so far remained poorly understood.