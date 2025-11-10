  1. home
  2. News
  3. Nykaas stock jumps 6 on q2 earnings announcement

News

Nykaa's Stock Jumps 6 % on Q2 Earnings Announcement

The scrip of the company climbed 5.98 % to close at ₹ 260.65 apiece on the BSE

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's
info_icon

Shares of FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of Nykaa, on Monday jumped 6 % after the fashion and beauty retailer reported a manifold growth in consolidated net profit to ₹ 34.4 crore in the September quarter.

The scrip of the company climbed 5.98 % to close at ₹ 260.65 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the company's stock jumped 7.87 % to ₹ 265.30 apiece.

On the NSE, the stock of Mumbai-based FSN E-Commerce advanced 5.75 % to finish at ₹ 260 per piece. In the intraday session, it hit a high of ₹ 265.20 apiece, up by 7.86 %.

In volume terms, 3.56 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE while 15.62 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 319.07 points, or 0.38 %, to close at 83,535.35. The NSE Nifty advanced 82.05 points, or 0.32 %, to settle at 25,574.35.

null - PinInterest
Nykaa Now Leads With Rapid Growth in Beauty Deliveries — Here’s What’s Fueling It

BY Outlook Business Desk

On Friday, FSN E-Commerce reported a multifold growth in consolidated net profit to ₹ 34.4 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company) of ₹ 10.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Nykaa's revenue from operations rose 25.13 % to ₹ 2,345.98 crore during the quarter, as compared to ₹ 1,874.74 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's regulatory filings.

Its consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) grew 30 % year-on-year to ₹ 4,744 crore.

Related Content
Related Content

Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said the quarter's performance reflects accelerated growth momentum across categories.

Meanwhile, Nykaa has reappointed Nayar as Executive Chairperson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for five years from February 12, 2026, to February 11, 2031.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×