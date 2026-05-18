  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Arohan financial services files ipo papers with sebi eyes 600 crore via fresh issue

Arohan Financial Services Files IPO Papers With Sebi; Eyes ₹600 Crore via Fresh Issue

Arohan Financial Services has filed draft IPO papers with Sebi and plans to raise ₹600 crore through a fresh issue of shares

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPO
info_icon

Microfinance institution Arohan Financial Services has filed preliminary papers with market regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO), comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore.

Apart from the fresh issue, there will be an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.04 crore shares by existing investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.

US Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association, a retirement financial services firm, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Aavishkaar Goodwell India Microfinance Development Company-II Ltd, Tano Capital, TR Capital III Mauritius, and Danish Sustainable Development Goals Investment Fund, among other existing investors, will offload shares.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
null - null
Muthoot FinCorp Eyes ₹4,000 Cr IPO; Board Clears Stock Split

BY Outlook Business Desk

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to boost the company's capital base and for general corporate purposes, the draft papers filed last week showed.

Earlier in January, Arohan Financial Services Managing Director Manoj Kumar Nambiar stated that the company is looking to raise Rs 1,500 crore through its maiden public offering.

Arohan Financial Services is a technology-enabled non-banking financial company -microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) offering income-generating loans and a suite of financial and non-financial products to customers primarily across rural and semi-urban states in India.

It had an assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6,308 crore as of December 2025.

Related Content
Related Content

Arohan Financial Services, which commenced its business in 2006 with operations in a single location in Kolkata, has gradually expanded its footprint. As of December 2025, it operates 1,073 branches across 17 states in the country.

The filing comes after the successful listings of Aye Finance and Kissht in 2026.

DAM Capital Advisors, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are managing the issue.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×