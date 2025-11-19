Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM Tomorrow: A Look at His Net Worth and Assets

Following the NDA’s election win, Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday, 20 November.
The ceremony will be held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna at 11:30 AM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries are expected to attend.
Earlier today, the Janata Dal (United) legislative party met at the Chief Minister’s residence and elected Nitish Kumar as its leader with full support. This cleared the way for him to continue as Bihar’s Chief Minister.
In Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met at 3 PM in the Central Hall of the Legislative Assembly, where Nitish Kumar was elected as the leader of the NDA legislative party. After the meeting, he submitted his resignation to the Governor and stake a claim to form the new government.
According to his latest asset disclosure, Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth ₹1.64 crore. His movable assets, including cash of ₹21,052 and nearly ₹60,811 in bank accounts, total about ₹16.97 lakh.
His immovable assets are valued at ₹1.48 crore and include a single residential flat in a cooperative housing society in Dwarka, New Delhi. In comparison, his total assets in 2023 were slightly higher at ₹1.65 crore.
Meanwhile, the Bihar government requires all cabinet ministers to declare their assets and liabilities annually. Nitish Kumar’s latest disclosure also follows this rule.
This will be the 10th time Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister. The Janata Dal (United) leader first became Chief Minister in 2005, succeeding RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and is credited with putting the state on the path of development.
Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister. His tenure saw a brief interruption after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when he stepped aside for his then-aide Jitan Ram Manjhi, who later became a political rival.