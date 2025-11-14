Counting underway for 243-seat Bihar Assembly, majority threshold 122 seats
Phase turnout: 65.08% (Nov 6) and 67.14%; tight multi-party seat-sharing dynamics
NDA: JD(U)101, BJP101, LJP(RV)29; Mahagathbandhan: RJD143, Congress61, allied parties
The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has entered its final stage, with the counting of votes beginning at 8 AM on Friday, November 14. The election was conducted in two phases: the first phase on November 6 saw a voter turnout of 65.08%, while the second phase recorded 67.14%. The counting will conclude on November 14, after which the Election Commission will declare the results.
Of the 243 assembly seats, the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement allocates 101 seats each to the JD(U) and the BJP, while the LJP (RV) is contesting 29 seats. The HAM(S) and RLM are fielding candidates in six seats each. Within the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), the RJD is contesting 143 seats, the Congress is fielding candidates in 61 constituencies, the CPI in nine, CPI(M) in four, CPI(ML-L) in 20, and the VIP in 15 constituencies.
With 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, a simple majority of 122 seats is required to form the government. This high-stakes election will determine whether Nitish Kumar’s NDA retains power or whether Tejashwi Yadav’s Grand Alliance succeeds in taking control.
Here is a list of key ministers and prominent figures in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, along with their declared net worth.
Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar is the incumbent Chief Minister of Bihar and leader of the Janata Dal (United). He is the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister and a central figure in the NDA’s 2025 campaign. His long tenure and governance-focused reputation as “Sushasan Babu,” built on welfare and development initiatives, remain key political forces shaping the upcoming election.
According to disclosures on the Cabinet Secretariat Department website (as of 31 December 2024), Nitish Kumar has total assets worth approximately ₹1.7 crore. His movable assets, including cash, bank balances, and other belongings, amount to around ₹16.97 lakh, while his immovable property is valued at roughly ₹1.48 crore. His cash and bank deposits are modest, with about ₹21,052 in cash and ₹60,811 across bank accounts.
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the RJD leader and the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, contesting from Raghopur in 2025. His role as the principal opposition leader, combined with his family’s longstanding mass base in Raghopur, makes him the central challenger to the NDA in this election.
According to his nomination affidavit (filed with the ECI), Tejashwi’s declared assets total around ₹8.9 crore across movable and immovable categories, as reported in media summaries. The affidavit also lists his liabilities, along with itemised details such as gold holdings, bank balances, and loans.
Chirag Paswan
Chirag Paswan is the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and a key NDA figure whose influence in seat-sharing negotiations and positioning as a younger political face have made him an important pivot in Bihar’s 2025 campaign. Often referred to as “Modi’s Hanuman,” he has carved out a distinct space for himself in national politics. He was recently appointed Minister of Food Processing in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.
According to his 2024 election affidavit, his total assets exceed ₹2.68 crore, including movable assets worth ₹1.66 crore. His investments comprise cash, bank deposits, shares, and gold jewellery valued at ₹14.40 lakh.
Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor is the election strategist–turned–politician who founded the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). In 2025, he served as the party’s founder and chief campaign architect, shaping its organisational and strategic direction rather than contesting as a front-line candidate.
Since he did not run in the 2025 assembly elections, Prashant Kishor did not file an ECI candidate affidavit, and therefore no affidavit-based asset disclosure exists for him for this election cycle. However, based on his public statements and other filings, he has declared earning ₹241 crore from consultancy work and has publicly defended the sources of his campaign funds.
In a press conference, Kishor stated that he earned ₹241 crore over the past three years through consultancy services provided to political parties, companies, and individuals. “Of this income, I paid ₹30,98,68,764 in GST, which is 18%, and ₹20 crore in income tax. I also donated ₹98.95 crore to the Jan Suraaj Party,” he said.
Tej Pratap Yadav
Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and Tejashwi’s brother, contested from Mahua in 2025. A polarising local leader, his independent political manoeuvres and intra-family dynamics have been a notable feature of the campaign.
According to his nomination affidavit, Tej Pratap has declared assets of around ₹2.88 crore, with listed liabilities and pending cases also detailed in the filings. For a full breakdown, his official ECI affidavit or the MyNeta summary should be consulted.