Of the 243 assembly seats, the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement allocates 101 seats each to the JD(U) and the BJP, while the LJP (RV) is contesting 29 seats. The HAM(S) and RLM are fielding candidates in six seats each. Within the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), the RJD is contesting 143 seats, the Congress is fielding candidates in 61 constituencies, the CPI in nine, CPI(M) in four, CPI(ML-L) in 20, and the VIP in 15 constituencies.