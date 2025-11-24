CJI Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd Chief Justice of India, will serve till February 9, 2027
Born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana; started career as a lawyer before joining the judiciary
Appointed judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2004, later served as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
The 53rd Chief Justice of India Surya Kant took oath today, marking the latest milestone in a career that began in a small Haryana town more than four decades ago.
His appointment was confirmed earlier this month through a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry. He will serve as Chief Justice until February 9, 2027.
CJI Surya Kant is among the wealthiest members of the judiciary, according to his asset declaration published on the Supreme Court’s website.
According to official filings, he holds Fixed Deposits worth more than ₹8 crore and a provident fund of ₹4.23 crore. He does not own a vehicle, although his wife owns a WagonR.
The family’s real estate holdings are spread across several states, including a one-kanal house in Chandigarh’s Sector 10, a 500-square-yard plot in Eco City-II in New Chandigarh, and a 192-square-yard house in Sector 18-C. In Panchkula’s Golpura village, he owns 13.5 acres of agricultural land.
CJI Surya Kant also has a 300-square-yard plot in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok-I, a 250-square-yard house in DLF-II, and the ground floor and basement of a 285-square-yard property in Greater Kailash-I in Delhi. In Hisar, he holds 12 acres of farmland and a one-third share in ancestral homes in Petwar and Hisar Urban Estate-II.
CJI Surya Kant and his family have about 1.1 kilograms of gold and six kilograms of silver. His wife’s Public Provident Fund holds ₹49.9 lakh, while her General Provident Fund totals ₹3.74 crore. Their daughters also owns 100 grams of gold, along with multiple fixed deposits and provident fund accounts.
Born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, CJI Surya Kant began his career practicing law locally. He earned a gold medal in postgraduate law from Kurukshetra University. In 2004, he was appointed a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He later became Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2019.
At the Supreme Court, he was part of important benches, including one that put the sedition law on hold and another that checked voter omissions in Bihar’s draft lists. He also worked on cases related to gender justice, fair elections, and military pensions, including the One Rank One Pension matter.
Over the years, CJI Surya Kant has been part of more than 300 benches and handled cases on the constitution, national security and government fairness.