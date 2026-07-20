New industrial policy underway, will offer cheap power: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh ensures round-the-clock power supply to industries and will soon introduce a new industrial policy with a provision of reduced electricity tariffs to attract more investment in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.
He was addressing the Chandigarh Leadership Conclave and the 23rd Annual General Meeting organised by TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs Chandigarh) on Saturday, a statement issued here on Sunday said.
The chief minister said that the state government was committed to providing every possible facility and support to investors and was poised to emerge as a national leader in green hydrogen production in the coming years.
As part of its clean energy initiatives, BioChar plants were being established across the state, while a geothermal energy project had already been set up in Kinnaur district, he said.
Highlighting Himachal Pradesh's status as a power-surplus state, he said the government was signing a three-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Punjab for the supply of electricity.
Referring to Punjab as Himachal Pradesh's 'elder brother', the chief minister said his state would continue to strengthen this longstanding partnership by supplying power to Punjab.
He said that Himachal Pradesh offers a conducive environment for the IT sector. The state government was also working towards establishing data storage infrastructure in the state. In addition, an IT park was being developed in Kandaghat of Solan district.
The state is also making efforts to secure its 7.19% share in Chandigarh, and continuous dialogue was being held in this regard, Sukhu said.
He also stated that a railway line from Chandigarh to Baddi was being developed, with the state government bearing 50 per cent of the expenditure on land acquisition and construction.
The railway network is expected to be completed within three years and would benefit industrialists in Baddi and Nalagarh, he added.