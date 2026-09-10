Maruti Suzuki Rolls Out the New Baleno, Betting on Design and Driver-Assist Tech to Keep Its Hatchback Crown

Maruti Suzuki India has launched an updated version of the Baleno, the premium hatchback that has anchored its NEXA retail channel for a decade.
Marketed under the tagline "Dare to go Glam," the new Baleno brings a redesigned front end, the segment's first Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), ventilated front seats, and a new-generation 1.2-litre engine. Bookings opened on Saturday for ₹11,000, with prices starting at ₹6,09,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).
Level 2 ADAS and Safety
The standout mechanical addition is Level 2 ADAS, a first for the segment according to Maruti Suzuki. Built around a combined radar-and-camera system, it bundles eight driver-assistance functions: Advanced Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, High Beam Assist, Vehicle Sway Warning, and Forward Collision Warning.
Beyond that, the car carries a standard safety set that includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Program, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Hill Hold Control, reverse parking sensors, three-point seatbelts with reminders, and, new to this version, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.
Design Changes
The most visible update is at the front, where a new "NEXWave" grille, described by the company as wider and more prominent, with 3D patterns and horizontal chrome slats, replaces the outgoing design.
It's paired with a reworked front bumper, a chrome fender garnish, LED daytime running lights, and a shark-fin antenna. A new Enigmatic Teal shade joins the colour palette, which now spans seven options in total.
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Inside, Maruti Suzuki has gone with a dual-tone finish and piano black inserts. The bigger comfort addition is ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery, again pitched as a segment-first for this class of hatchback.
Other additions include a Qi-certified wireless phone charger with active cooling, a 360-degree camera system, a head-up display, and a Clarion-branded sound system.
The centrepiece of the dashboard is a 22.86 cm (9-inch) SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside the Suzuki Connect telematics suite, which the company says now covers more than 40 connected features spanning safety, trip data, driving behaviour, and remote functions.
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Summing up the intent behind these additions, Sandeep Raina, Executive Officer, Product Planning, Maruti Suzuki India said, "The new Baleno combines technology, comfort and performance to create a more complete driving experience, from its connected safety features and premium sound system to ventilated front seats and the new 1.2-litre Z-Series engine." He framed the broader pitch similarly, "The new Baleno is designed for customers who expect more from their driving experience, not just in terms of performance, but also technology, comfort and style."
Powertrain
Under the hood is the Advanced Z12E engine, a 1197cc unit producing 61 kW (82.93 PS) at 5,700 rpm and 112.4 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, with Idle Start-Stop and Dual VVT. It comes with a 5-speed manual or an AGS automatic.
Maruti Suzuki claims fuel efficiency of 23.80 km/l for the manual and 24.77 km/l for the AGS variant, improvements of 6.4% and 7.9% respectively over the previous generation. An S-CNG version is also offered with the manual transmission, rated at 33.61 km/kg, a 9.8% improvement over its predecessor.
Dimensions and Pricing
The new Baleno measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width, and 1,530 mm in height, on a 2,520 mm wheelbase. Tyre sizes vary by variant, running from 185/65 R15 steel wheels on the base trims to 195/55 R16 alloys on the higher ones.
Buyers can also personalise the car with two accessory packages, Elegrande, aimed at a more understated look, and Novo-Spirit, aimed at a sportier one.
Why the Update Matters
The Baleno has been one of Maruti Suzuki's steadiest performers since it debuted in 2015, and the company says roughly 1.9 million units are currently on Indian roads.
That scale is central to how the company is positioning this update, not as a rescue act for a struggling product, but as a reinvestment in one that is already working.
"The Baleno became an icon by redefining the premium hatchback segment. Today, around 1.9 million customers drive a Baleno, and that trust is the product's greatest achievement," said Raina.
Maruti Suzuki also points to a shift in who is buying the car. Rather than serving primarily as a second car or a step-up purchase for existing premium-car owners, the Baleno is increasingly a customer's first entry into premium ownership. "For a growing number of Indians, premium car ownership now begins with the Baleno. They are not necessarily second-car buyers or people upgrading from another premium car," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.
That customer profile also shaped the design process directly. According to Banerjee, the company ran an ethnographic study of its target buyers before finalising the update: "The new Baleno has been shaped by the lifestyle of the cosmopolitan customer. We conducted an ethnographic study, and what we observed, from their style and design choices to the way they express themselves, found its way into the car."
With bookings now open, deliveries are expected to follow through NEXA showrooms in the coming weeks, as Maruti Suzuki looks to defend the Baleno's position in a hatchback segment that has otherwise been shrinking in favour of SUVs.