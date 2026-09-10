Maruti Suzuki Rolls Out the New Baleno, Betting on Design and Driver-Assist Tech to Keep Its Hatchback Crown

Summing up the intent behind these additions, Sandeep Raina, Executive Officer, Product Planning, Maruti Suzuki India said, "The new Baleno combines technology, comfort and performance to create a more complete driving experience, from its connected safety features and premium sound system to ventilated front seats and the new 1.2-litre Z-Series engine." He framed the broader pitch similarly, "The new Baleno is designed for customers who expect more from their driving experience, not just in terms of performance, but also technology, comfort and style."