Maruti Suzuki India Total Sales Rise 21% To Over 2.19 Lakh Units In August

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 21.3% rise in total sales to 2,19,220 units in August, as compared to 1,80,683 units in the same month last year.
Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 34.8% to 1,76,971 units last month from 1,31,278 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. The company said it surpassed the milestone of 1 million units in total sales within the first five months of FY27 (April-August).
Total domestic sales, including LCVs (light commercial vehicles), were at 180,078 units in August, the company said.
However, total exports declined to 33,844 in August from 36,538 units in the same month last year.
Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso were at 8,799 units in August as compared to 6,853 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of compact and mid-sized cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Ciaz, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, rose to 77,166 units last month as compared to 59,597 units in August 2025.
Sales of utility vehicles consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, were at 79,045 units as compared to 54,043 units in the same month a year ago.
The company said sales of Eeco vans stood at 11,961 units last month as compared to 10,785 units in August 2025.
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Sales of LCV Super Carry stood at 3,107 units as compared to 2,772 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India added.