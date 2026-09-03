Hope Balance Between Regulations, Affordability Continues In Future: Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO

Noting that the impact of recent GST reforms has shown the power of affordability, he said,"Within the first four months of this financial year, the small cars, which fall under the 18% GST bracket, recorded a robust growth of about 30%, compared to nearly 20% growth in the 40% GST bracket." In fact, he added,"Within the small cars, entry-level cars recorded a remarkable growth of almost 100%, making mobility accessible and affordable for several first-time buyers." Thanking the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials for the GST reform, he said " In future as well, I hope we can continue to maintain the right balance between regulations and affordability." This will be important to ensure that safer and cleaner mobility remains within the reach of millions of Indian families, he added.