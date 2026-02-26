WEF CEO Borge Brende Resigns Amid Investigation into Jeffrey Epstein Ties

WEF CEO Borge Brende resigned , following an investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Brende attended 3 business dinners and exchanged texts with the disgraced financier
Alois Zwinggi was appointed interim CEO
World Economic Forum CEO Borge Brende announced on Thursday he was stepping down from his position after his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.
The resignation follows disclosures in US Justice Department reports showing that Brende had three business dinners with Epstein and communicated with him through email and text messages.
The WEF confirmed the leadership change in a statement by co-chairs Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink, who said Zwinggi will lead the organisation while the Board of Trustees oversees the transition and begins the search for a permanent successor.
In his resignation statement, Brende said his eight-and-a-half-year tenure had been “profoundly rewarding” and that his decision to step down came after careful consideration. He has previously maintained that he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal past when they first met in 2018 and expressed regret over not investigating his background more thoroughly at the time.
The departure comes shortly after the WEF launched an independent investigation into Brende’s relationship with Epstein. The Forum said its Governing Board had asked its Audit and Risk Committee to review the matter, which subsequently initiated an independent probe, underscoring the organisation’s commitment to transparency and institutional integrity.
Zwinggi, a longtime WEF executive, will now manage the Forum’s operations and leadership responsibilities during the interim period. The Board of Trustees will supervise the transition process and develop a roadmap to identify and appoint a permanent CEO.
Headquartered in Geneva, the World Economic Forum is best known for organising its annual Davos summit, which convenes heads of state, business leaders and civil society representatives to address global economic and political challenges.
Brende’s exit marks a significant leadership change for the influential global organisation at a time when governance standards and accountability are under heightened scrutiny. His tenure had coincided with the Forum’s expanding global influence, but his resignation highlights how associations with controversial figures can pose reputational risks even years later, prompting leadership changes and renewed emphasis on transparency.