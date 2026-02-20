Epstein Estate Agrees to Pay $35 Mn in Settlements for Victims

Jeffrey Epstein’s estate proposed up to $35 million settlement in court papers filed Thursday
Agreement seeks to resolve women’s class action over advisers’ alleged role
Court papers filed in Manhattan outline a compensation plan for women who say they suffered harm and await settlements
Years after he was found dead in a jail cell, the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to pay $35 million to settle claims from victims who accuse him of sexual abuse and trafficking spanning more than 20 years.
The agreement aims to resolve a class action brought on behalf of several women who alleged that two long-time advisers helped him operate without scrutiny for years.
The filing, submitted in a federal court in Manhattan, outlines a plan to compensate individuals who say they suffered harm. Lawyers representing the women described the deal as a step towards financial relief for those who have not yet reached settlements with the estate.
If a judge approves the proposal, it will close a lawsuit filed in 2024 against Epstein’s former personal lawyer Darren Indyke and his long-time accountant Richard Kahn. Both men act as co-executors of the late financier’s estate.
What Is Epstein Case?
The lawsuit claimed the two advisers helped Epstein by handling a network of companies and accounts. The complaint said these setups allowed him to move funds, make payments and keep his activities hidden.
Lawyers for the claimants contended that such systems allowed Epstein to continue exploiting young women and teenage girls. They also alleged that the advisers benefited professionally while handling his affairs.
Indyke and Kahn have denied wrongdoing. In a public statement, their lawyer Daniel H Weiner said they agreed to settle to bring final closure to potential claims against the estate, not because they accepted the accusations.
Compensation So Far
The estate has already distributed significant sums to victims through earlier initiatives. A restitution programme paid out $121 million to claimants. In addition, separate settlements totalled $49 million.
This new agreement would create another route for compensation, particularly for those who did not take part in earlier processes. Details of individual payouts are expected to remain confidential.
Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019, and authorities ruled his death a suicide. Even after his death, civil cases have continued as survivors seek accountability and financial redress.
Major lenders such as JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank had earlier reached costly settlements over their past ties to Epstein. This agreement adds another development to the long legal fallout linked to his estate.