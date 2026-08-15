BMW Industries Net Profit Jumps 26% In Apr-Jun Quarter To ₹19.04 Cr

In a separate statement, the company's Chairman Ram Gopal Bansal said, "We have reported a robust start to FY27, marked by healthy profitability growth and steady progress on our strategic expansion. EBITDA rose 22.2%year-on-year, and EBITDA margin stood at a healthy 25.1 per cent, an expansion of 147 bps year-on-year." Bansal further said that the Greenfield Downstream Steel Complex project, which is being set up as part of an over ₹800 crore expansion plan at Bokaro, is progressing well, and revenue generation is expected to commence in Q2 FY27.