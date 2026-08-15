BMW Industries Net Profit Jumps 26% In Apr-Jun Quarter To ₹19.04 Cr

Steel processing and manufacturing company BMW Industries has posted 25.76%year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to ₹19.04 crore in the June quarter, on account of growth in revenues.
The company had clocked a net profit of ₹15.14 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2025-26 fiscal, an exchange filing said on Friday.
During the first quarter, the company increased total income to ₹176.68 crore, up 15 per cent, from ₹153.54 crore in Q1 FY26.
In a separate statement, the company's Chairman Ram Gopal Bansal said, "We have reported a robust start to FY27, marked by healthy profitability growth and steady progress on our strategic expansion. EBITDA rose 22.2%year-on-year, and EBITDA margin stood at a healthy 25.1 per cent, an expansion of 147 bps year-on-year." Bansal further said that the Greenfield Downstream Steel Complex project, which is being set up as part of an over ₹800 crore expansion plan at Bokaro, is progressing well, and revenue generation is expected to commence in Q2 FY27.
The investment is being made as part of the government's PLI Scheme for speciality steel, which aims to promote the manufacturing of value-added steel grades in the country and help the Indian steel industry mature in terms of technology and move up the value chain.
In FY 2025-26, the company's total income was at ₹680.02 crore, higher from ₹638.6 crore in FY25.
During January-March 2026, the company -- which is in expansion mode -- entered into a partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) at the Bokaro facility.
Kolkata-based BMW Industries is engaged in the downstream value addition manufacturing of steel coils, sheets, pipes, and TMT rebars.