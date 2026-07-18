HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 5% YoY to ₹19,060 Cr; Gross NPAs Fall 3%

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined more than 3% YoY to ₹35,846 crore, while net NPAs stood at ₹12,357 crore. The bank reported a gross NPA ratio of 1.17%, compared with 1.15% in the March quarter and 1.40% a year ago. The net NPA ratio came in at 0.41%, compared with 0.38% in Q4 FY26.