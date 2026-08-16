China Or US? Washington’s AI Threat To 35 Countries

The United States is preparing to warn dozens of countries that they could lose access to a US-led artificial intelligence coalition if they simultaneously join a competing AI initiative backed by China, Reuters reported.
A draft letter prepared by the US State Department is addressed to the 35 countries that signed the US AI Opportunity Statement in June. The group includes participants in the non-binding Pax Silica framework as well as other countries seeking closer AI cooperation with Washington.
The proposed message reflects growing US efforts to limit China’s access to resources and partnerships needed to compete in the development of advanced AI systems for economic and military applications.
“To be part of everything is to be part of nothing. Signature of the Pax Silica Declaration is not merely a membership subscription, but a commitment,” the draft said, urging countries to “choose deliberately” on AI.
The State Department declined to comment on what it called “purportedly leaked internal documents”. Reuters could not establish when the undated draft letter would be sent.
Kazakhstan Creates A Problem For Washington
The issue has become particularly sensitive after Kazakhstan became the only country known to have joined both the US-backed Pax Silica initiative and China’s rival AI framework.
Washington launched Pax Silica last year to strengthen supply chains for AI systems, semiconductors and critical minerals. The framework is intended to encourage cooperation among the US and its partners on investment, supply chains and export controls while reducing dependence on strategic rivals.
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Around two dozen countries have joined the initiative, including US allies such as Japan, Australia and South Korea.
China launched the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization in July under President Xi Jinping, promoting an alternative approach centred partly on open-weight AI technology.
Kazakhstan’s participation in both frameworks has therefore raised concerns in Washington. The US had highlighted Kazakhstan’s entry into Pax Silica in June, describing it as the first Central Asian country to join the initiative and pointing to its substantial critical-mineral reserves.
The draft letter says participation in Pax Silica cannot coexist with membership in “duplicative initiatives whose expectations conflict with our own”, although it does not explicitly name China.
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US-China AI Rivalry Intensifies
The dispute comes as competition between Washington and Beijing over AI leadership accelerates. Chinese open-weight models have made rapid progress, challenging proprietary systems developed by US companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.
At the same time, China has been considering restrictions on overseas access to some advanced AI models, reflecting the tension between its push for technological influence and national-security priorities.
Beijing has also used its dominant position in critical minerals as leverage during its broader trade confrontation with Washington.
China’s embassy in Washington criticised attempts to politicise technology and trade. “Such actions will only stifle global AI advances and serve no one’s interests,” a spokesperson said.
Pax Silica members can access shared investment opportunities in AI-related projects, while signatories to the US AI Opportunity Statement have expressed a common purpose and vision for cooperation with Washington.
A US official told Reuters that the draft was intended to make the administration’s position clear: “you can't have it both ways.”