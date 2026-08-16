Iran-Oman Talks On New Hormuz Route Separate From Reopening, Iranian Official Araghchi Says

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations with Oman concern only the designation of temporary and potentially permanent maritime routes.
The two sides have broadly agreed on route coordinates, while technical discussions on operations, communications and safeguards continue.
Tehran says unrestricted shipping will depend on US actions, including ending the naval blockade, removing military threats and lifting economic sanctions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed that Tehran’s talks with Oman on establishing new shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz should not be interpreted as an agreement to reopen the strategic waterway.
Araghchi said the negotiations are limited to technical discussions over maritime routes and are separate from any decision on restoring unrestricted commercial traffic through the strait.
“Our negotiations with Oman are ongoing. That is a completely separate matter. It is a technical issue concerning the designation of maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of ships,” Araghchi told Shahrara News.
Iran And Oman Work On Temporary Route
According to Araghchi, the maritime routes previously used by commercial vessels are no longer operational, prompting Tehran and Muscat to work on an alternative.
“The routes that existed previously are no longer functional, so a new route needs to be defined. For now, we are designing a temporary route, which can then, at a later stage, be turned into a final route,” he said.
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The two countries have already developed a provisional map and broadly agreed on the coordinates of the proposed route.
The discussions have progressed over roughly three weeks, although some issues remain unresolved.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the talks had advanced despite what he described as US attempts to obstruct the process.
Tehran and Muscat are still discussing a joint statement that would formally outline the arrangement.
Under the proposed framework, Iran would oversee incoming commercial vessels, while Oman would manage outbound traffic.
Technical teams are continuing discussions on operational procedures, communications and environmental safeguards.
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The talks follow a memorandum of understanding signed by Iran and Oman on June 18 aimed at establishing safer navigation routes in the region.
Reopening Strait Depends On Wider Conditions
Despite progress on the alternative route, Araghchi made clear that it does not amount to a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
“Once this route has been determined, whether the Strait will be reopened or not will depend on the fulfilment of other conditions to which the United States must adhere,” he said.
Tehran has demanded an end to the US naval blockade, the removal of military threats and the lifting of broader economic sanctions before allowing unrestricted maritime traffic to resume.
Until those conditions are met, shipping through the waterway is expected to remain subject to restrictions and monitoring.
Hormuz Remains Critical To Energy Markets
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy corridors, carrying around 20% of global petroleum supplies along with significant volumes of liquefied natural gas.
Disruptions to shipping through the waterway have already unsettled global energy markets, contributing to volatility in crude prices and sharply increasing war-risk insurance costs for vessels operating in the region.
The Iran-Oman talks could therefore provide a framework for managing maritime traffic,